Auburn, AL

REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.

Auburn fans watched Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers coaching staff showed very early in his tenure, that recruiting would be a key part of what they want to accomplish at Auburn.

After Freeze saved the 2023 Auburn recruiting class, he hit the transfer portal hard. While Freeze and his staff are working on the 2023 roster, they are looking at talent that could be coming in the next few seasons.

The top running back in the 2025 class is on campus per a report from Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston . Elba running back Alvin Henderson is meeting with Auburn's coaching staff.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is generating interest from many SEC schools as is the territory for the top running back in his class.

The On3 Prediction Machine has Alabama listed as the favorite at 42.2%. Auburn has the second-best chance at 18.8%. Florida State is listed at 10.9%. Texas and Tennesee are given a 4.8% chance to land the talented running back.

