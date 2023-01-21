Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Android Authority
Sony LinkBuds S vs WF-1000XM4: Does a $130 price gap make a big difference?
I’ve been using the Sony WF-1000XM4 for a good year now, and I can safely say they are a great set of true wireless earbuds. Everything works as intended. Battery life and Bluetooth connectivity are super reliable, app features are plenty, and sound quality is exemplary. Clearly, they are Sony’s best for a reason. So when Sony sent over the LinkBuds S to test, I was a bit skeptical. I like my audio tech to be top-of-the-line because I don’t like compromising on quality or features. If I’m buying the best, there’s a certain guarantee I won’t regret my purchase.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📸 Testing time with Sony's best pocket camera
Is a Samsung phone a better camera than a Sony camera? Also, find out what Reddit would wish for if genies were real. 😐 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I had a great weekend, except when I took a chunk of glass from a smartwatch’s screen by doing little more than everyday chores around the house. Top tip: Always invest in a screen protector for every device you own.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 online
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is happening on February 1 — here's how to watch it live and what to expect.
Digital Trends
The best VR and metaverse tech of CES 2023
Whether it’s VR headsets, mixed reality, or wacky gadgets, CES 2023 was full of fresh interest in the world of metaverse technology. This year’s event was particularly exciting, boasting plenty of interesting ideas and different approaches. Here are our picks for the best of the new VR headsets, AR glasses, and more unveiled at the show.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
techaiapp.com
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we’re bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you’d like to own this year.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which one should you buy?
Google's best takes on Samsung's middleweight champion for 2022. With the Pixel 7 Pro, Google has refined a tried-and-tested design with updated internals and a few new software tricks. But how does it stack up against competing devices like the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is universally regarded as one of the top Android flagships? It’s a close race, so we pit the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus to find out which one deserves your money.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
Phone Arena
Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price
Are you excited about the super-premium features and potentially reasonable price point of the impending OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Maybe you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead right now... if you live in the UK. Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a...
Nikon FE review: a classic film camera revisited
The Nikon FE is very capable, easy to use and ideal for anyone wanting a vintage 35mm film camera
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
Android Headlines
The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera
The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 family has just surfaced in yet another image. Evan Blass, a well-known tipster, has shared a new image via Twitter. You can check it out below the article, in its entirety. The entire Galaxy S23 family poses for the camera prior to launch. You will...
Sony’s beautiful 65-inch X90K Google TV scores a big deal just in time for the big game
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Bring your movies and games to life like never before with the Sony Bravia XR X90K series. This 65-inch 4K TV is packed full of features and all the latest technologies, and it supports most major streaming platforms. It's more affordable than ever right now at $998.
CNET
Hands-On With Sony's DualSense Edge Controller for PlayStation 5
The DualSense Edge controller is the latest accessory for Sony's PlayStation 5, and it offers a high degree of customization at an equally high price. The PS5's default controller, the DualSense, got its name from its ultraspecific vibration functionality. The Edge is a pro-style controller that improves on that by allowing players more options to fine-tune their inputs and, as Sony explains, "craft [their] own unique gaming experience tailored to [their] playstyle." However, this enhanced customization doesn't come cheap.
Android Authority
Here's how Flip to Shhh could work on the Pixel Fold
Flip to Shhh is in the works for Google's foldable, and here's how it could be activated. A new report has revealed how Google will handle Flip to Shhh on the Pixel Fold. The feature will require users to fold the device and place it face-down. Smartphones have offered a...
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
The Verge
Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
