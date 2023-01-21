Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
foxbaltimore.com
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County
BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old man shot in Northeast Baltimore, walks into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police responded to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. According to police, just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Northeast District officers were sent to the hospital to investigate the victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the location, they...
foxbaltimore.com
Officers investigating carjacking incident starting in Baltimore city and ending in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspect made a carjacking attempt in Baltimore city, then successfully carried out an armed carjacking in Towson before shooting himself. At about 2:30 pm the suspect tried but failed to carjack an individual on the 9200 block of Harford Road...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex
BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
Man Rushed To Hospital After Residential Baltimore Attack
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was injured in a residential area in Baltimore, authorities say. A man was found shot in the 3800 block of Kenyon Avenue around 1:44 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police. When officers arrived at the location they found the...
WBAL Radio
BPD seeks help identifying 2 people in connection with west Baltimore homicide
Baltimore police have released a video that shows two individuals in relation to a stabbing homicide in west Baltimore. The two individuals can be seen in the video above walking down a busy street. Officers said 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after...
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
foxbaltimore.com
25-year-old man died after being shot and crashing car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Baltimore this afternoon. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived at 8th Street, they said they found the man who...
foxbaltimore.com
Stolen gun recovered after officers chase down assault suspect, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a stolen gun was found after officers chased down a man accused of assaulting a woman. Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Beckett of Bowie. He faces first-degree assault charges as well as drug and firearms charges, according to line court records.
foxbaltimore.com
Fallen Baltimore City firefighters honored 1 yr. after deaths, questions linger
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Just after 11 a.m. the emergency tone played over radio dispatch. January 24 marked the anniversary of the tragic deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters and the Baltimore Fire Department was paying tribute to three fallen firefighters both over the radio waves and in-person. “We...
