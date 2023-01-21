BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...

