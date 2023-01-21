ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County

BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old man shot in Northeast Baltimore, walks into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police responded to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. According to police, just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Northeast District officers were sent to the hospital to investigate the victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the location, they...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex

BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old man died after being shot and crashing car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Baltimore this afternoon. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived at 8th Street, they said they found the man who...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy