Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers to let legal process play out after Omenihu’s arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was...
Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, “I didn’t know.” Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked “Oh man!” when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
WSYX ABC6
'Better send those refunds': Cincy Shirts jumps on Burrow quip with new shirt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Better send those refunds." That statement from Joe Burrow was heard by millions after the Bengals beat the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. Of course, it's Cincy Shirts' latest offering during the Bengals' playoff run. Many fans, and the team itself, felt slighted to see so much promotion...
Former Kentucky offensive lineman transferring to Florida
Florida landed former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from the transfer portal on Tuesday. Goodwin recently took a multi-day trip to the Swamp and quickly made his decision to join the Gators after spending just a year in Lexington. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Gainesville after spending most of his freshman year as a special teams blocker for Kentucky.
Report: LSU overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million among other inconsistencies, audit reveals
LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million this year, an audit released this week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office revealed. The inconsistency stemmed from the university delivering supplemental payments to both Kelly’s LLC and the coach directly. The university has adjusted Kelly’s future pay schedule in order to recuperate those losses by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to the story from the Baton Rouge Business Report.
