CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
iheart.com

Frozen Hare Saves Alaskan Woman Who Fell Through Ice

An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE

