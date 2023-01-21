Read full article on original website
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
Moose Gets Absolutely Rocked By Police Car, Flips Over, & Walks Away Like Nothing Happened
The poor moose just slapped against the pavement. Hitting a moose can happen pretty easily in many areas. Night time is the most dangerous when there’s a possibility of hitting one of these massive creatures that are the same color as the night. Easily the most dangerous animal you...
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
A man who told his friend he hooked a 'huge' fish moments before being dragged underwater is still missing 4 days later
"These fish are fighting for their lives, their adrenaline is pumping," the owner of a deep sea fishing company told Insider. "Anything can happen."
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
A Tesla plunged into a California pool after its driver accidentally crashed it through a wall, and teachers from a nearby preschool jumped in to save the 3 passengers
The passengers included a mother, grandmother and a four-year-old child who were rescued by two preschool faculty at a neighborhood school.
Frozen Hare Saves Alaskan Woman Who Fell Through Ice
An Alaskan woman who fell through the ice atop a lake managed to escape the perilous predicament thanks to a frozen dead hare that she had picked earlier in the day. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred back in November and came to light this week when Kelsey Haas decided to share the remarkable tale as a warning to others about the dangers of straying onto thin ice. While en route to exploring a popular site known as Grewingk Glacier, she and her friends were skating across a frozen lake and stumbled upon the remains of a hare that had recently perished. “It wasn't warm, it wasn't super stiff," she recalled, "it was interesting." Planning to later skin the animal for its fur, Haas held on to the creature, which turned out to be a rather fortuitous decision.
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
Muddy hike in remote Sequoia National Park reveals astonishing flood damage | Opinion
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Mother Nature’s jaw-dropping power of destruction on full display before our eyes.”
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
Harrison Okene survived being trapped underwater for 60 hours after his boat sank.
In 2013 Harrison Okene was a cook on Tugboat Jascon 4, a boat off the Nigerian coast. It consisted of a 12-man crew, and on May 26, 2013, the boat capsized at 4:50 am. At that time, Harrison was in the bathroom when he realized the boat was turning over.
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
California Hiker Nearly Dies Attempting to Summit Mount Baldy in Brutal Winter Weather
At least two hikers have died on Mount Baldy this winter, with two more missing for over a week, but hikers continue to attempt the dangerous trek up the California mountain. One such daring hiker nearly lost his life while climbing the Devil’s Backbone area, unprepared for the endless snow and ice covering the steep terrain.
Paranormal Investigation Near Salton Sea, California Leads to Child's Shoe
The name "Esmerelda" keeps coming up.
Look: Dog rescued from under rock pile at San Francisco beach
An animal control officer in San Francisco came to the rescue of a dog found trapped under a large pile of rocks near a beach shoreline.
