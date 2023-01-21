Read full article on original website
Related
How To Enable Dark Mode For Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook on Windows, Macs, Androids, iOS, and the web app has a way to turn on dark mode so you can avoid vision issues.
How To Optimize Your Windows 11 Startup Apps (And Why You Might Want To)
Windows 11 hasn't seen the growth numbers Microsoft was probably hoping it would, but it still makes up nearly 20% of Windows installs, according to AdDuplex. Although there have been a lot of complaints about its launch, Microsoft continues to put a lot of work into making Windows 11 feel fresh, with most of that work centering on a visual redesign and consolidating menus and settings that were fragmented after Windows 8 and 10. Overall, Windows 11 was tailored to feel and look more modern, and its hardware requirements mean it should, in theory, only run on modern computers, allowing users to get the full benefit of Microsoft's reworked operating system.
Microsoft 365 Services Suffer Major Early Morning Outage Impacting Outlook, Teams
Several of Microsoft's Azure-powered services experienced outages early this morning, impacting many of the core systems behind Microsoft's biggest programs.
Microsoft Edge Is Getting A New Split Screen Feature, But Is It Enough To Make You Switch Browsers?
Microsoft Edge could gain the ability to compare two tabs, side-by-side within one browser window which is a much sought-after feature that Chrome doesn't have.
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable changes, including security key support.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
ZDNet
How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you
An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
How To Fix Moderate NAT Type On Xbox Series X And S
NAT type, depending on the level of strictness, can severely impact your Xbox Series X|S gaming experience. Here's how to adjust your network's NAT type.
How To Use The Recent Websites Feature On Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung is rolling out a new feature called Recent Websites which allows you to transfer websites from your Galaxy phone to your Galaxy Book.
Generate highly income house wife's at home
I am sure you have heard about people who are earning big money working from home. But, do you know how they do it? In this article, I will be showing you 10 easy ways to make money from home without paying anything.
ZDNet
Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now
Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
How And When To Watch Today's Xbox Developer Direct Showcase
Microsoft is hosting an Xbox Developer Direct showcase today, and while it will be missing one key game from the Xbox lineup, it'll still be worth tuning in.
How To Use The Hidden Web Browser On Your Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch is basically an internet tablet, it does not come equipped with a web browsing app. The system does have a hidden browser, though.
MacBook Air And iMac With 3nm M3 Chip May Arrive In Late 2023
In his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that "Apple is already working on M3 versions of the iMac and MacBook Air."
Today's Wordle Answer #582 – January 23, 2023 Solution And Hints
Is the answer for today's Wordle puzzle escaping you? Don't worry, we can help you catch the correct word with some hints and the solution.
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0