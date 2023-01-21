14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

The Denver Broncos could be looking to fill a roster hole at cornerback in free agency.

There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency.

Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive player but has missed multiple games. Patrick Surtain II is certainly a keeper, but while Damarri Mathis had his moments, it's not a given that he is the clear No. 2 cornerback.

And the Broncos do have a lot of younger cornerbacks who took the field, but there's still a chance the Broncos could want to upgrade. Therefore, it doesn't hurt to look at the cornerbacks who are set to become free agents.

Here are the cornerbacks who played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps this season and are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Marcus Peters | Baltimore Ravens

Peters has spent eight seasons in the NFL, first with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 19 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and 55 passes defensed.

The Chiefs opted to trade him to the Rams, and he had three interceptions and eight passes defensed. The Rams traded him to the Ravens midway through the 2019 season, and he's been them since, getting eight interceptions, two for TDs, and 25 passes defensed.

But Peters' production has declined with each season he's been with the Ravens. Therefore, he's not somebody to give a big contract. However, on a low-cost deal, he may be worth a roll of the dice.

James Bradberry | Philadelphia Eagles

Bradberry spent his first four seasons with the Panthers, where he had eight interceptions, and 47 passes defensed. He then signed with the Giants in free agency in 202.

He was good in his first season, getting three interceptions and 18 passes defended, plus his first Pro Bowl nod. He played well again in 2021, but the Giants changed their regime and opted to cut him last offseason.

Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and played well again, with three interceptions and 17 passes defensed. However, it's expected he'll seek a big payday, and because he'll be 30 years old in 2023, it's fair to ask if he's worth that.

Jonathan Jones | New England Patriots

Jones was signed by the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He spent his first three seasons as a reserve player, then the Patriots signed him to a three-year extension in 2019.

Jones then started nine games in 2019 and seven in 2020 but missed 11 games in 2021 because of injuries. He started all 16 games this past season. For his career, he has 11 interceptions, and 44 passes defensed.

Given that Jones is coming off a quality season, he may be looking for starter money. But he'll turn 30 years old in 2023. If he wants to be paid as a starter, you have to ask if he's worth that.

Anthony Brown | Dallas Cowboys

Brown has spent seven seasons with the Cowboys. A former sixth-round pick, Brown has started 69 games but has missed time in the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of injuries.

This past season, he started 12 games, but a torn Achilles ended his season. He's had nine interceptions and 59 passes defensed in his career.

His Achilles injury means he won't get a big payday. Brown's play suggests he may be better off in a reserve or rotational role. Given his injury, he may not get any offers until closer to 2023 training camp.

Cameron Sutton | Pittsburgh Steelers

A third-round pick in 2017, Sutton spent his first four seasons in a reserve role. He signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in 2021.

Since then, Sutton has started 31 games. He's had five interceptions and 21 passes defensed in those two seasons, including 15 this past season.

He'll be 28 years old and might hope for a big payday this offseason. If his price gets too high, you may want to look elsewhere. But if he's fine with another two-year, low-cost deal, he's worth a look.

Troy Hill | Los Angeles Rams

Hill went undrafted in 2014 and spent his rookie season with the Bengals before joining the Rams in 2016. He was mostly a reserve player but did start 23 games from 2016 to 2019.

In 2020, he started all 16 games and had three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and 10 passes defensed. Hill signed with the Browns as a free agent but only started for four games and was back with the Rams this season, starting 12 games.

Hill is best viewed as a low-end No. 2 cornerback at this point of his career. A one-year deal is fine, but you don't want to offer more than that.

Patrick Peterson | Minnesota Vikings

Peterson built a Hall of Fame resume with the Cardinals, who made him their first-round pick in 2011. He had 91 passes defended, and 28 interceptions, plus he excelled as a returner, with four punts returned for scores in seven seasons in that role.

He spent the last two seasons with the Vikings. Peterson had just one interception in 2021, a season in which he missed four games. However, he started all 17 games this past season and had five interceptions with 15 passes defensed.

There's no question that Peterson is one of the best cornerbacks to have played in recent seasons. However, that doesn't mean you pay him based on past performance. Because he'll be 33 next season, you have to ask how much more he has left in the tank.

Eli Apple | Cincinnati Bengals

A former first-round pick in 2016, Apple spent his first two seasons with the Giants. They traded him to the Saints midway through the 2018 season. He stayed with the Saints through 2019.

Apple spent the 2020 season with the Panthers but missed most of the season because of injuries, then the last two seasons with the Bengals. He has five interceptions with 51 passes defensed for his career.

Apple is the type of player you only want to consider on a one-year deal. He can do good things in the right system, but he has never shown he's worth a long-term commitment.

Rock Ya-Sin | Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts selected Ya-Sin in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 13 games as a rookie but started just 16 games in the next two seasons.

He was traded to the Raiders in 2022 and started nine games. Ya-Sin was placed on injured reserve in late December because of a knee injury.

Ya-Sin is another player who will have to take a one-year deal. His knee injury does raise some questions, so it may take some time before somebody signs him to a contract.

Byron Murphy | Arizona Cardinals

Murphy was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2019 draft. He started 16 games and broke up 10 passes with one interception.

He played just seven games in 2020 but started 16 games in 2021 and had four interceptions, one a pick-six, and 12 passes defensed. However, his 2022 season ended after Week 10 because of a back injury.

Murphy's health does raise a red flag, but he will be just 26 years old in 2023. He's another player that will have to take a one-year deal, but at his age, that deal could be a bargain if his health checks out.

Chandon Sullivan | Minnesota Vikings

Sullivan went undrafted and spent his rookie season (2018) with the Eagles. He then joined the Packers, spent 2019 in a reserve role, then started 20 games in the next two seasons.

He then joined the Vikings as a free agent and started 10 games. For his career, he's broken up 23 passes and intercepted five.

Sullivan does hold intrigue as a depth and/or rotational player. He might be the right guy to add for veteran depth because he shouldn't cost a lot of money.

Bryce Callahan | Los Angeles Chargers

An undrafted player, Callahan had four quality seasons with the Bears, though he missed a lot of time with injuries. Then he joined the Broncos on a three-year deal.

He never saw the field in 2019 because of a knee injury, but then he started 16 games the next two seasons. Callahan played for the Chargers this past season. He has nine interceptions, and 35 passes defensed for his career.

As Broncos fans know, Callahan is talented, but his injury history is a concern. He'll likely have to take a one-year deal, and it may not be with the Broncos.

Fabian Moreau | New York Giants

A third-round pick by Washington in 2017, Moreau spent four seasons with that team. He had six interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 60 games, including 18 starts.

He spent 2021 with the Falcons and this past season with the Giants. In those seasons, he's started 27 games and had 21 passes defensed.

Moreau is best viewed as a candidate for a one-year deal. He can do good things in the right system, but he's not somebody who is worth a long-term contract.

Jamel Dean | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs took Dean in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was used as a depth and rotational player his first two seasons, starting 12 of 27 games in which he was active.

The last two seasons, Dean has started 26 of 30 games for which he was active. He's tallied seven interceptions and 41 passes defensed for his career.

Dean is coming off his best season as a pro, which means he may seek a big payday in free agency. He'll be 27 years old in 2023, so he'll be attractive to some teams. You just have to ask yourself if he's the right fit.

Bottom Line

The Broncos may have an owner with deep pockets, but that doesn't mean they'll be players for the bigger names. That's particularly true if those players would rather go to teams who made the playoffs this past season.

The Broncos also have to consider if Darby will be willing to renegotiate his deal. He's due $10M in 2023, but if he doesn't renegotiate that, he could be cut.

If the Broncos opt to cut Darby, they might be better served looking for a cornerback who would cost less than $10M. That means the biggest names would be out, but they could still find a solid player. Sullivan might be that guy or, if Murphy's health checks out, he's worth considering.

Of course, the other question to consider is if the Broncos like the rest of the young cornerbacks they have alongside Surtain. If they do, they may see less of a need to pursue a veteran free agent, even if they cut Darby.

I'll be wrapping up a look at potential free agents soon, then I'll get into a potential offseason game plan for the Broncos.

