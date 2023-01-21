New House speaker hosts meeting with 'predator catcher' Musa Harris

Pennsylvania’s new Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi praised Musa Harris’ efforts to get child sexual predators off the street when the pair met Thursday at the Capitol.

Rozzi, of Berks County, said he didn’t know anything about Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, until he learned that one of the videos Harris posted about was a confrontation from his home county.

With that, he had his chief of staff reach out to Harris to arrange a meeting.

“Every time we can expose a predator, we are saving one more child from being harmed,” Rozzi said by phone Friday.

He said exposing predators is “critical to protecting our children.”

Rozzi, D-116, Muhlenberg Twp., has made advocating for survivors of child sexual abuse his signature issue since being elected in 2012. Rozzi said he was raped as a teen by a Catholic priest.

Of Harris, Rozzi said sometimes citizens have to act.

“I have absolutely no problem with what he is doing,” he said. “What he’s doing is exposing the truth of what is going on in our society.”

Rozzi said Harris’ work sends a message that “eyes will be on you, and you’re not going to get away with this.”

Harris said Rozzi thanked him for his efforts.

“I told him I love doing it,” Harris said by phone Friday.

Rozzi took Harris to the floor of the House of Representatives during his 30-minute visit. A picture of the two is posted on Harris’ Facebook page.

Harris, 43, of Kingston, has confronted nearly 500 alleged predators since 2020, including two Schuylkill County men since late November.

He poses as a minor in online chatrooms, engaging adults in conversations where they solicit sexual activities. He arranges to meet his targets for sexual activities, but instead confronts them, recording and publishing the conversation online. He provides transcripts of the online chats to police.

YouTube ban

Harris has used Facebook, YouTube, Rumble, Twitch and TikTok to post his videos, but he said Friday that YouTube has deleted his two accounts.

“YouTube. I’m done with YouTube, “ he said in a video Friday on his Facebook page.

He provided multiple emails from YouTube that say his “LC Predator Catcher” and “LC Apex Exposure” channels have been removed.

“We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube,” the company said in emails on Jan. 12 pertaining to the predator catcher channel and on Friday regarding Apex Exposure.

Harris appealed the predator catcher removal on Jan. 12, but lost, with YouTube saying in an email it violated the harassment policy and will not be broadcast again.

“We know this is probably disappointing news, but it’s our job to make sure YouTube is a safe place for all,” the email said.

A review of community guidelines on the YouTube website covers spam and deceptive tactics, sensitive content, violent or dangerous content, regulated goods and misinformation.