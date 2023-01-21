ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings

By Declan Harris
All 76ers
 4 days ago

Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' match against the Sacramento Kings, James Harden has made his way onto the injury report.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip off on a win. However, they may have to do this without James Harden , who is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report due to injury management.

The potential absence could be due to Doc Rivers and Philadelphia's trainers wanting to rest Harden as a safety precaution, given that he was out for more than a month earlier on in the season with a tendon strain in his right foot.

In light of the Sixers' recent run of success and rise in the Eastern Conference standings, this may not be the worst idea as it would be better to have The Beard comfortable and healthy than risk another long-term setback, with important games against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks , and Boston Celtics coming up.

Harden has shown no sign of discomfort as of late, not missing a single game since the beginning of the month, averaging 20 points and 12 assists over his previous five games, which included his 31-point outing against the Utah Jazz .

If the former MVP were to sit out of Saturday's match against the Kings, Tyrese Maxey could return to the starting lineup for the first time in a week since moving to a more reserves-oriented role on the court.

All 76ers

