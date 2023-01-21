ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him

The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bob Bauer: The man behind Biden's classified documents strategy

President Joe Biden was facing the prospect of an imminent federal investigation after the discovery of classified documents at his former Washington office in November -- and it was up to Bob Bauer, his personal attorney, to break the news to the White House, two sources familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events

About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence. The lawyer discovered about...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say

US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Daily border encounters have dropped by more than half in January, DHS official says

Daily migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than half in January compared to last month, a Homeland Security official tells CNN, citing the expansion of a Trump-era Covid restriction and recently launched programs to legally migrate to the US. Last month, border authorities wrestled with a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to know about government classification of secrets

US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...

