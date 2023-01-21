An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Read full article on original website
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Women accused of killing mother during shooting spree had violent history with neighbors
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing an innocent mother during a shooting spree has a history of violent attacks against her neighbors, who reported it to deputies, 9 Investigates has learned. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Angila Baxter was arrested earlier this month...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Florida woman who reportedly shot, killed terminally ill husband at hospital charged with murder
A woman who shot and killed her dying husband in a Florida hospital Saturday has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. She made her first court appearance Sunday.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Action News Jax
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
WPBF News 25
Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
wogx.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast siblings charged in connection to beating of teenager, hit-and-run
Two Palm Coast siblings were arrested in connection to a beating and a hit-and-run in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old female and an 21-year-old male, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The female, who was driving was also charged with leaving a crash scene with injuries and aggravated battery, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.
Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after deadly hit-and-run crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they have arrested a man in a deadly Orange County hit-and-run from nearly two years ago. Investigators said Joe Mputu hit and killed Joshua Sanchez on Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road, and then left the scene. The deadly crash happened in...
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
