San Antonio, TX

Kawhi Leonard's Season-High Scoring Burst Leads Clippers to Win vs. Spurs

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
 4 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs proved unable to overcome a season-high scoring display from LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) proved unable to create a winning streak as they lost 131-126 to the LA Clippers (24-24) on Friday.

Using a 12-point scoring differential in the second quarter, the Spurs had actually led 72-65 at halftime. The Clippers used a strong performance in the third quarter to take a 98-95 lead entering the final period, which ultimately fueled their victory.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers by scoring a season-high 36 points, continuing to show why he's among the NBA's true elite players. When it was time to elevate his team, he got the job done.

“He was great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s one of the finest players in the league. We are talking about the very top of the list – he’s with those guys.”

The Clippers had struggled recently, losing nine of their last 11 games. There is a sense from coach Tyronn Lue that a turning point could have been achieved with the team getting healthier and filling regular roles.

“I felt it this morning,” Lue said. “I think having our guys back and everyone going back to their natural roles helps us out a lot. With Kawhi and PG (Paul George) on the floor, we play at a high level."

Leonard has been working his way back to prior form after returning from an ACL tear that kept him sidelined for all of the 2021-22 season. The Spurs faced his best performance of the season.

“I’m feeling a lot lighter, moving a lot bit better out there,” Leonard said. “I’m feeling pretty good. Played a few games in a row.”

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 23 points while shooting 9-16 from the floor and 3-7 from 3-point range. There was plenty of support offensively with six other players reaching double-figures, but allowing the Clippers to shoot a staggering 63.0 percent from the floor and 53.6 percent from beyond the arc was too much to overcome.

The Spurs return to action on Monday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

San Antonio, TX
