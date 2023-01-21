Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
City of Champaign announces two road closures at Prospect Ave. intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two different road closures that began earlier today at a Prospect Ave. intersection. Columbia Ave. will be closed to through traffic between Willis Ave. and Prospect Ave. The city said motorists will need to use Willis Ave. for access to properties in the 900 block of […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Set to Roll With Next Two FIRST FRIDAYS Events
As we look forward to getting further into the year and closer to spring, the City of Danville is set for its next two “first Friday of the month” events. The February 3rd First Friday event, the Progressive Dinner, is already sold out. But as Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, the most wonderful thing about this “moving on to a different course of your dinner every 30 minutes” event is how many local businesses are involved.
“A change was needed”: Champaign community weighs in on Unit 4 decision
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members voted to move forward with a plan that will modify its current schools of choice process. The decision has been getting mixed reviews from the public. Some people say they’re all for it. Others wish the community had more of a voice in some last-minute changes. “I want us […]
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
WAND TV
Crews called out for garage fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage. Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. The fire was out in about ten...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street’s next pop-up will be at Po’ Boys
Pond Street announced another pop-up on Instagram, this time at Po’ Boys restaurant in Urbana. The new Urbana food business will offer a special menu for two days only on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th. No menu has been announced yet, but if February’s pop-up includes the...
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Champaign doctor explains health risks of shoveling snow
Whether you're old or young, shoveling heavy snow can increase your chances of back or heart problems.
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
newschannel20.com
New clinic to provide abortions in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Ohio based doctor is opening a clinic in Champaign to help with family planning and abortion care. The new Equity Clinic will start scheduling patients January 30th and open its doors on February 11th. The clinic will provide abortions and contraceptive options to their patients in the community and those who travel from out of town.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Comments / 0