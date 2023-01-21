As we look forward to getting further into the year and closer to spring, the City of Danville is set for its next two “first Friday of the month” events. The February 3rd First Friday event, the Progressive Dinner, is already sold out. But as Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show, the most wonderful thing about this “moving on to a different course of your dinner every 30 minutes” event is how many local businesses are involved.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO