Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade
As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Yardbarker
Yankees might eventually trade one of these 3 players
The New York Yankees have been contemplating their current infield for weeks now, but until they put together a legitimate position battle during spring training, we will not know the results. Currently in limbo, the Yankees have Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson waiting in...
Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that. The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the... The post Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Believes Minor League Prospects Have Power Potential
The utility player says the Dodgers have one of the best minor-league systems in baseball.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Naz Reid Trade
The Clippers have been listed as a trade suitor for Minnesota Timberwolves big Naz Reid
Hernández: Arte Moreno has a lengthy to-do list to focus on to win back Angels fan base
Arte Moreno has a long to-do list and not much time to convince the Angels fan base that he is the right owner for one of this market's crown-jewel franchises.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Comments / 0