Cowboys Looking to Heal 'Sacred Wounds' at 49ers

By Adam Schultz
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys face the same opponent who ended their season last year with that hurt being a primary focus for the playing group this week.

The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium.

That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, with head coach Mike McCarthy fully aware of the team's shortcomings in the last playoff outing against the 49ers.

"We're definitely aware of it," McCarthy said. "We have spent time on that. We refer to it as a ‘sacred wound’ as far as our past.”

"We know we need to go in there and get going immediately."

A fast start seems crucial - take the crowd out of the game early as Dallas did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night . But with the scheduling that gives the 49ers two days more rest and preparation, many have seen that as a reason that the Cowboys will falter in Santa Clara .

On top of that, Sunday night will mark the fourth consecutive road game for the Cowboys. But will all those factors have a bearing on the game?

​"I don't see it as an issue," McCarthy said definitively.

"Frankly, the regular season prepares you for this, we're in the upper echelon of travel. Our schedule versus their schedule will play no bearing on this game."

After slaying multiple demons in Tom Brady and the 30-year-old away playoff win drought, attention now turns to returning the favor for the 49ers, who ended Dallas' season 12 months ago.

The Cowboys will get a chance to heal their sacred wounds on Sunday night.

