Jenna Ortega Admits It's Really Hard to Scare Her, But Her Few Fears Are Heartbreaking

By Abeni Tinubu
 4 days ago

If you’re looking to scare Jenna Ortega , you might have a difficult time. Despite the actor’s penchant for screaming bloody murder in films like Scream and X , in real life, she a bit more like her character, Wednesday Addams . The 20-year-old admits that she’s drawn to things that others may find off-putting. For example, as a child, Ortega often performed autopsies on dead animals just for fun. Of course, Ortega isn’t completely immune to fear, but the things that frighten her are more sad than spooky.

Jenna Ortega | Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega has always been particularly difficult to scare

It’s no surprise that Ortega seems to be popping up in some of the biggest horror films as of late. The Fallout actor has appreciated scary movies since she was a child. But while she watched jump scares in films, she didn’t experience very many of them herself in real life. While speaking with The Face , Ortega got candid about people trying to frighten her in her youth.

“It’s really hard to scare me,” Ortega admitted. “People growing up would jump out from behind door frames, and I wouldn’t flinch.” Of course, the actor isn’t completely fearless. One of the things that she mentioned scares her is confronting herself. Other than that, the actor’s fears are common but have more of a sad element to them.

The actor reveals some of her deepest fears

“Abandonment,” Ortega shared when listing things that scare her. “Never finding real love. I’m not really scared of death or anything like that. I’m a very paranoid person. Real talk, my biggest fear is losing someone very close to me. Every time I end a phone call with someone I love, I have to say ‘I love you’, I have to text them and make sure they’re OK and safe. That’s a really big fear of mine.”

Having a fear of losing loved ones is arguably a worry that most people have. And while it’s unavoidable, it’s good that Ortega goes out of her way to express her love for those that she cares about. Considering her busy schedule takes her away from her friends and family for good chunks of time, we imagine her fears may be heightened.

Ortega reveals why she’s attracted to darker projects

Fortunately, Ortega is finally starting to work on projects that she’s incredibly excited about. Thus, being away from her loved ones might seem like less of a burden these days. It seems that a lot of the projects that the actor is attracted to have a darker edge to them. When asked why she thinks that is, she cites an inexorable pull as the reason.

‘Scream’: Jenna Ortega Was So Nervous for 1 Scene She Got Sick

“I think we find each other,” Ortega admitted. “There’s some invisible string that’s connected to serial killers, monsters, creatures and myself. No matter where I go. I feel like it’s something that’s always been attractive to me since I was younger, something I was always into. It’s what feels right to me and it tends to be the scripts I’m into. I love things that are a bit off-putting, things when the closer you look, really aren’t that pretty. I love things that are disturbing.”

