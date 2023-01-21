Lee and McWhorter announce $447 million in broadband infrastructure investments

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee.

In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses across 58 counties.

“People are moving to Tennessee from across the nation in record numbers, and we have an obligation to prepare our state for continued growth,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will ensure our rural communities are connected and have every opportunity to thrive, and I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for managing dollars effectively to serve Tennesseans.”

According to the 2020 Broadband Deployment Report published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), one in six rural Tennesseans lacks access to broadband. Since 2018, TNECD has awarded nearly $120 million in broadband grants through state and federal funding to serve more than 140,000 Tennessee households.

Thanks to the $447 million awarded in funding, broadband access will be available to 36 grantees with 75 projects across 58 Tennessee counties.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury previously defined “unserved areas” as lacking access to a wireless connection capable of minimum speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. However, due to the increasing demands of the digital age, any connection that provides lower than 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed is now deemed “unserved.” In consideration of this new definition, application priority was still given to those with the lowest internet speeds, but all applications under this new definition of “unserved” were considered.

Funding for these grants comes through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP), which utilizes a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan funds to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and work toward a strong recovery. Tennessee’s Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) dedicated $500 million to broadband funding from this program, with more than $446 million going to infrastructure and nearly $50 million going to broadband adoption and digital literacy efforts.

For this round of funding, TNECD received 218 applications requesting over $1.2 billion.

The final grants will be distributed across 75 applications submitted by 36 grantees, all of whom will provide broadband to various unserved regions of Tennessee.

These grantees are a range of internet service providers, including electrical and telephone cooperatives, local municipalities, private providers and cable companies. These grant recipients were chosen through a rigorous criterion, which included the need of the grant area, the ability to complete the project and strong community support.

Grantees will provide approximately $331 million in matching funds to complete these projects for a combined investment of $778 million in new broadband infrastructure projects across the state. These projects must be completed within three years.

Below is a list of the TEBF-ARP recipients East of Knoxville:

Appalachian Electric Cooperative: $8,631,244.48 – serving parts of Jefferson, Grainger and Hamblen counties

Charter Communications, Inc.: $20,429,809.00 – serving parts of Benton, Carroll, Loudon, McMinn, McNairy and Meigs counties

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC: $2,248,364.71 – serving parts of Anderson, Hamilton and Knox counties

Greeneville Energy Authority: $8,262,340.32 – serving parts of Greene County

Highland Communications LLC: $15,481,719.33 – serving parts of Campbell, Anderson, Claiborne and Union counties

Knoxville Utilities Board: $15,259,160.00 – serving parts of Jefferson, Grainger, Sevier and Union counties

Newport Utilities: $2,457,797.35 – serving parts of Jefferson and Cocke counties

Scott County Telephone Co-Operative: $13,128,551.76 – serving parts of Claiborne, Hancock and Union counties

SkyBest Communications, Inc.: $5,700,655.92 – serving parts of Carter and Johnson counties