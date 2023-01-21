ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill 'Strong Need' With First Pick?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
 4 days ago

The Washington Commanders have many needs, but could they fulfill their strongest one going into the draft?

The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback.

In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick.

"Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) has an ideal blend of size, speed and fluidity. He struggled a little early in the season, but kept getting better throughout the year," NFL.com writes . "Washington has a strong need at the position."

The strong need stems from the team sending William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers just ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

The team will start Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste at the top of the depth chart going into the league year. But Fuller has just one year left on his four-year contract he signed in 2020. St-Juste is improving, but questions remain as to whether he will be a true No. 1 cornerback option in the NFL.

Gonzalez has potential to be that. In fact, he's been a popular pick for the Commanders in other mock drafts.

"Gonzalez is one of the most scheme-versatile cornerbacks in the class," writes PFF . "With a level of fluidity and explosiveness you rarely see in a 6-foot-2 player at the position. He picked off four passes and broke up six more in his first season with Oregon in 2022."

The Draft Network claims that Gonzalez could be the "best cover corner" coming into the draft.

Gonzalez has been continuing to rise in recent mock drafts, so the question remains as to whether he'll even be available when the Commanders are on the clock.

Commander Country

