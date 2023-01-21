ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week.

The state’s Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

“This program has been a big success getting significant dollars out there,” Beshear said. “But like a federal program that’s designed for a specific period of time, at some point the dollars do run out.”

Beshear said the program would resume if more federal dollars arrive. He said the remaining funds in will be used to fund programs that help those the most at risk of eviction and homelessness.

The fund also provided $23 million in utility and internet assistance to Kentuckians.

