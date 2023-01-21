Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Northwestern Wildcats Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to take on the Northwestern Wildcats, though a day late from the original schedule. It’s the hardwood version of the “Battle for NU” with NU visiting Lincoln to take on UN. Northwestern is coming off a brief pause due to an...
Corn Nation
Wrestling Roundup: Lovett Medals in France, Reserves Impress in Open Tournament
Nebraska didn’t just take the mat for its big dual against Iowa, a 34-6 loss in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, this weekend. The Huskers also sent four wrestlers from the Nebraska Wrestling Training Center to Nice, France to compete in the Henri Deglane in freestyle. Then, the Huskers sent 10 wrestlers to Minnesota to compete at the Worthington Open.
Corn Nation
Husker WBB Falls to Maryland 69-54
I was travelling during the game, so fortunately I didn’t watch the carnage. Listening was tough enough. Things still don’t get easier for the ladies as Iowa is next on the schedule. The normal starting five was on the floor - Shelley, Bourne, Markowski, Haiby and Krull. First...
Corn Nation
Commit Alert!! Nebraska Adds Four Star Wide-Receiver Demitrius Bell to 2023 Class
Nebraska keeps on swooping in players to add to the roster for the upcoming season. Today Nebraska adds four-star wide receiver in Demitrius Bell. Bell is a 6’2” 175 pound athlete from Nashville, TN. Is he the only 10 you see?. Anyways. He had other scholarship offers from...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of season
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be down another player for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after it was announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel suffered a knee injury Saturday at Penn State which will result in him missing the remainder of the season. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from...
Corn Nation
BOOM!!!!! UGA Transfer OL Jacob Hood is N!
Great news from the land of football teams wearing red & black!. Nebraska landed the service of former UGA offensive lineman Jacob Hood Monday afternoon. This comes on the heels of Jacob's weekend visit in Lincoln. Jacob, originally from Nashville, played his prep ball at Hillsboro High, the same alma mater as fellow Husker, defensive back Syncere Safeeullah. Syncere was undoubtedly peer recruiting Jacob & constantly in his ear.
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: Recruiting And Transfer Update, Bruce Springsteen in Lincoln in ‘84
It’s another Monday Night Therapy episode with Jon & Todd. First, please subscribe to our YouTube channel and like the show video so we can get seen by more people. I am doing a Polar Plunge this Saturday. That means I’ll be jumping in a frozen lake. I would like your donations to support the Minnesota Special Olympics AND because I’m currently #3 on my team. I want to be #1! (Who doesn’t?)
