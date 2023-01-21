ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Harcum leads Appalachian State against Georgia State after 28-point game

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Terence Harcum scored 28 points in Appalachian State's 72-58 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Appalachian State...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Kennesaw State Owls face the Austin Peay Governors on 5-game win streak

Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 2-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-6, 7-1 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Austin Peay. The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds....
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy