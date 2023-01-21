ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

Idaho State visits Eastern Washington after Erikstrup's 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-13, 4-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (14-7, 8-0 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Dane Erikstrup scored 20 points in Eastern Washington's 79-76 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is...
POCATELLO, ID
Porterville Recorder

Cook leads Tulane against Wichita State after 23-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-9, 3-4 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane's 81-79 overtime loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Shockers have gone...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Williams leads Memphis against SMU after 26-point showing

SMU Mustangs (7-13, 2-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the SMU Mustangs after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 75-68 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Memphis is 13-5 against opponents with a winning record. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida OL Ethan White commits to USC transfer

Former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White committed to Southern California on Monday after spending just under a month in the transfer portal. White joined the Gators as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and appeared in six games for Florida as a true freshman. His sophomore year ended early thanks to an injury, but the COVID-19 ruling gave him an extra year of eligibility to make up for it. He’d start 20 games at left guard for Florida over the next two seasons and help anchor an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game in 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Kentucky offensive lineman transferring to Florida

Florida landed former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from the transfer portal on Tuesday. Goodwin recently took a multi-day trip to the Swamp and quickly made his decision to join the Gators after spending just a year in Lexington. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Gainesville after spending most of his freshman year as a special teams blocker for Kentucky.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m. Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m. Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Saturday's Games.
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
COLORADO STATE

