Autoblog
These trendy custom California license plates are illegal
If you live in California, there's a decent chance you've spotted a car wearing a unique, differently colored license plate. And no, I'm not talking about the popular retro black plate nor any of the other special interest plates issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. I'm talking about plates like the one pictured up there (I changed the numbers, BTW), which are customized to match a car's color schemes or owner's specific style whims. Anecdotally, they seem particularly prevalent on Teslas, and I must admit that they look pretty good. Being able to customize your license plate to match your car is terrific idea, especially when your state has such a lousy standard license plate.
electrek.co
Tesla makes a massive investment in service in California
Tesla is making a massive investment in vehicle service in California with a significant hiring ramp as demand rises following price cuts. After a short hiring freeze in many departments, Tesla is picking up its hiring efforts again, and it posted a flurry of new jobs in service in California today.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
California utility company warns customers of “shockingly high” 128 percent natural gas price increases
California-based Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), hoping to prepare its customers for a huge jump in their upcoming utility bills, recently delivered this bad news:. “January bills are likely to be shockingly high. An unprecedented cold snap across the nation in part has caused natural gas market prices in the West to more than double between December and January – to the tune of 128% since December. As a result, our customers can expect to see higher gas bills in the coming weeks.”
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a […]
Price Gouging Could Be To Blame For Sky-High Egg Costs
Once known as a staple of budget-friendly cooking, eggs have become a new luxury, as egg prices went through the roof for the third time late last year. While in December 2021 the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was a super affordable $1.79, by December 2022, that price had risen to a dizzying $4.25 (per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Over the past year, the price of a dozen eggs has risen 138% (per Time).
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Washington Examiner
Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day
A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites
Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Get a 3-person electric bike pedicab taxi for under $1,000!
It’s not everyday that the odd little EVs I find for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week are so cool that I’m tempted to buy them myself. But this week it’s going to be hard to pass up on this three-seater electric pedicab that you can own for a song!
Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!
Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Egg Prices Are Through the Roof, and Independent Farmers Are Furious Over Apparent ‘Price Gouging’
Egg prices have jumped about 60% in just one year, and some lawmakers and independent farmers suspect that “price gouging” is at play. Millions of Americans have felt the effects of overall inflation in recent months. But among all the products and services that are more expensive today, eggs seem to be one of the most notable.
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
Flavored cannabis marketing placed under scrutiny
As shops continue to crop up across the country, some people are raising concerns about how marijuana products are being marketed to teens and young adults.
rigzone.com
This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021. The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021.
