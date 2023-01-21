How to Watch No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland on Sunday

No. 3 Purdue basketball (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) is back at home for a matchup with Maryland (12-6, 3-4) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball returns home for an afternoon game against Maryland at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are riding a five-game win streak with four road victories.

The matchup marks just Purdue's fourth Big Ten home game, but the team will play in West Lafayette in four of its next six contests.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 3 Purdue against Maryland

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (12-6, 3-4)

fuboTV ( Start your free trial ) Radio: Purdue Sports Network | Online: wazy.com, Satellite: Ch. 137 or 196 (SiriusXM), Ch. 958 (SXM App).

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell AP poll: Purdue came in at No. 3 for the second straight week in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Maryland is unranked.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 61.6 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 13.1 ppg, 1.6 apg, 36.8 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 9.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.3 apg, 45.5 3-point FG pct

Maryland Terrapins

G Jahmir Young: 15.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 42.8 FG pct

F Donta Scott: 12.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 bpg

G Hakim Hart: 11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.2 spg

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 402-193 overall record with the program, including a 201-116 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Kevin Willard, Maryland: Willard is in his first season at the helm for the Terrapins. He spent the last 12 years at Seton Hall, earning a 225-161 overall record with the Pirates.

Willard also spent three years as the head coach of Iona after serving as an assistant coach under Rick Pitino in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and in the college ranks at Louisville.

