ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Ranks 28th Best City To Celebrate Lunar New Year

By Carl Goldman
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZDcM_0kMktcNM00

Out of 200 cities, Santa Clarita was ranked the 28th best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year in.

The company Lawn Love ranked 200 cities best to worst to celebrate Lunar New Year based on their Asian American population, number of Asian restaurants and quantity of Lunar New Year festivals and events.

Bonus points were awarded to cities with Chinatown districts.

Weather forecasts, firework legality and safety were also metrics used in the rankings.

Santa Clarita had an overall score of 27.28, coming in just under El Paso, Texas. It ranked 61st best in the community category, 155th best in the celebration category, fourth best in safety and 42nd best for weather .

A total of 43 California cities were included in the list, and most of them did well in the review.

San Francisco came in second overall with 65.82 overall points, just behind New York City. Los Angeles ranked third best city overall with 54.1 points.

“This year, San Francisco has the most Lunar New Year events — tied with Houston — and the highest concentration of Asian restaurants,” said Sav Maive with Lawn Love. “SF also has the second-biggest population of Chinese Americans, while Los Angeles has the nation’s largest population of other East Asians.”

Neither San Francisco nor Los Angeles ranked high in the safety category because of the prevalence of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

However, San Diego — which ranked number 10 — was ranked higher in the safety category.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kMktcNM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Volunteers Gather To Conduct City-Wide Homeless Count

Dozens of volunteers teamed up Tuesday night to participate in the city’s annual homeless count to provide an update on the number of homeless people in Santa Clarita.  Volunteers donned bright yellow safety vests Tuesday while driving around their assigned territories in an effort to contact the homeless population living in Santa Clarita. “When I ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valley Industry Association Of Santa Clarita Receives Over $600,000 In Funding

The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita received over $600,000 in federal appropriations funding for this fiscal year. With the support of Congressman Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita), VIA received $675,000 in federal appropriations funding for the fiscal year of 2023 to expand a workforce preparation program for youth. “Congressman Mike Garcia was absolutely instrumental in ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Juvenile Stabbed In Fight In Newhall

A juvenile suffered stab wounds after being in a reported altercation with other juveniles in Newhall on Tuesday evening.  At around 5 p.m. deputies received a call for service where deputies found out that a group of juveniles had been involved in a fight at Valle Del Oro in Newhall, according to ​​ Lt. Richard ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
696
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy