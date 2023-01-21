Santa Clarita Ranks 28th Best City To Celebrate Lunar New Year

Out of 200 cities, Santa Clarita was ranked the 28th best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year in.

The company Lawn Love ranked 200 cities best to worst to celebrate Lunar New Year based on their Asian American population, number of Asian restaurants and quantity of Lunar New Year festivals and events.

Bonus points were awarded to cities with Chinatown districts.

Weather forecasts, firework legality and safety were also metrics used in the rankings.

Santa Clarita had an overall score of 27.28, coming in just under El Paso, Texas. It ranked 61st best in the community category, 155th best in the celebration category, fourth best in safety and 42nd best for weather .

A total of 43 California cities were included in the list, and most of them did well in the review.

San Francisco came in second overall with 65.82 overall points, just behind New York City. Los Angeles ranked third best city overall with 54.1 points.

“This year, San Francisco has the most Lunar New Year events — tied with Houston — and the highest concentration of Asian restaurants,” said Sav Maive with Lawn Love. “SF also has the second-biggest population of Chinese Americans, while Los Angeles has the nation’s largest population of other East Asians.”

Neither San Francisco nor Los Angeles ranked high in the safety category because of the prevalence of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

However, San Diego — which ranked number 10 — was ranked higher in the safety category.

