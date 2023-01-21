Castaic Union School District Announces New Scholarship Program

Recently, Castaic Union School District announced the creation of a new scholarship program.

On Friday, Castaic Union School District began accepting applications for the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program.

“She ( Fielder) decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she passed,” said Charmin Ortega, Castaic Union School District Executive Assistant to the Superintendent.

The application is now open, and the district is accepting responses from past and present students of Castaic Middle School.

Three scholarships are offered by the program:

Tier 1 Scholarship: $1,000 for an 8th grade student currently attending Castaic Middle School.

Tier 2 Scholarship: $2,000 for a 12th grade student who graduated from Castaic Middle School.

Tier 3 Scholarship: $2,000 for a high school graduate who attended Castaic Middle School and plans to attend college, trade school or pursue further educational advancement.

“She (Fielder) had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years,” said Ortega.

Click here to apply. All applications must be submitted on or before March 1, 2023 at 4:30 pm to scholarship@castaicusd.com .

For further information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, email David Huffaker here .

“May Jene’s legacy continue in the lives of the recipients of these heart-felt, dedicated funds,” Ortega said.

