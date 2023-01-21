ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The West's snow boom could ease the water crisis. But experts worry more hot, dry weather is coming

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujbZT_0kMktV9900

A parade of storms has given the West some relief from its historic drought , replenishing the soil, filling reservoirs and increasing much-needed snowpack. But whether it will be enough to help lift the West out of its multi-year water crisis, experts say, depends on temperatures in the coming months.

Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab , has been shoveling huge piles of snow at the lab site. The amount of snow the lab has received has been so excessive that it reached the second floor of their building, which they've since boarded up with plywood, he said.

The snow's been "very exciting," Schwartz said, and he is "cautiously optimistic" that it will go far to alleviate reservoir concerns this year, at least in California.

Across Western states, snowpack has reached more than 200% of normal levels in some places, with record-high amounts in the central Sierra Nevada . What's already fallen there in the first couple of months of winter is what the region usually sees all the way through April 1.

But nearly 60% of the West is still in some level of drought. And as the rain and snow subsided earlier this week, experts now worry how long that white gold will last as conditions get hotter and drier.

"The numbers have been big, but we are still concerned that if we hit a prolonged dry and warm period, we may not end up in a spot that's favorable come March and April," Schwartz told CNN. "So cautious optimism is what we're looking at, as water measurers and managers, because it's been absolutely terrific so far. But we still have several months to get through in the water season."

"These aren't static numbers," he added. "They can easily drop if we see record high temperatures."

Less optimism for Colorado River

The West's high-elevation snow is a natural reservoir, storing water throughout the cold winter months that then slowly trickles down into rivers and lakes in the spring and summer. But if temperatures start to warm before spring, that melting can start too early.

Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is critical, because it accounts for 30% of California's freshwater supply in an average year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The drying Colorado River Basin , which supplies water to roughly 40 million people in seven Western states and Mexico, also relies on snow-capped mountain ranges in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah for replenishment.

But with human-caused climate change transforming weather patterns around the world, cranking up temperatures and making droughts more severe and frequent, less water is flowing into rivers. Record-low water levels in the nation's two largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead and Lake Powell -- have triggered mandatory water cuts for some Western states in the last year.

Schwartz said snowpack in parts of the Colorado River Basin is running above average. But he also said the region is going to need a lot more to make up for a yearslong deficit.

"The entire Western US snowpack is looking quite good right now," Schwartz said. "Will it be enough to fill up Lake Mead or some of these other places that have been decimated? Likely not."

So far, Lake Mead's water levels have risen by a few feet, though Lake Powell has yet to see an increase.

California reservoirs increase

California's recent storms significantly improved the surface drought there. It was only two weeks ago that nearly seven million Californians lived in areas of extreme drought -- the second-worst designation. That number has since dropped to zero.

But Californian's have seen this script before, and they know the pendulum can swing back hard the other way.

Just last January, the population in the state under extreme drought fell from over six million to under 20,000 after an extremely wet December. But that didn't last long -- by May, more than 14 million were in extreme drought, nearly half the state's population.

This year's record-breaking, three-week deluge helped replenish some smaller reservoirs, bringing them back to historical averages, but many of the larger reservoirs -- like Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville -- remain below average for this time of the year.

"While precipitation over much of the state was over 300% of normal over the previous two weeks, deficits have been years in the making," Deborah Bathke with the National Drought Mitigation Center wrote in Thursday's drought report . "Historically, long-term drought is interrupted by a period of abnormally wet weather. However, it's too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said one thing that would concern him is if the West sees a series of warmer storms in the next couple months. One of the signatures of a warming climate, he said, is that storms in the region are becoming increasingly warmer, bringing rain instead of snow to higher elevations.

"That could be a problem because we do have such an enormous snowpack right now," Swain told CNN. "Although right now, for the next two weeks, there is absolutely no indication of that at least, so that's good."

Groundwater crisis likely to continue

Beyond reservoirs, soil moisture has also been high, which is good for groundwater aquifers. But Swain said this moisture will not significantly alleviate the yearslong groundwater overdraft from the megadrought.

"This is not nearly enough, partly because it's a supply and demand problem. We still got a lot of straws in the ground," Swain said. "But you'd need multiple years like this in a row to really move the needle on recharging those aquifers. There's probably some recharge going on right now, but it's unlikely to be the very large amount that would be needed to really make a big difference there."

Climate experts have long said that it's a lack of precipitation, higher temperatures, and an increase in evaporative demand -- also known as the "thirst of the atmosphere" -- that has pushed the West's drought into historic territory .

Swain warned that "thirstiness of the atmosphere" may likely be higher than it used to be, despite this wet year.

"Once things clear out and dry out," he said, "the atmosphere is going to pull a lot of that water back out of the landscape faster than it used to."

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy