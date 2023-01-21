ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida unemployment rate dips to 2.5% again

By Bethany Blankley
 4 days ago
Men working on a construction site in Miami. Greenseas | Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate reached another low – 2.5% – in December. It was the second time it dipped this low in 2022 and third time since 2006.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 25 consecutive months – since December 2020.

From May 2020 to December 2022, Florida employers added jobs for 32 consecutive months. Private sector employment over-the-year job growth rate also exceeded the national rate for 21 consecutive months since April 2021.

In December, Florida’s labor force grew by 3.5%, more than double the national growth rate of 1.6% over the year.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 9,578,500 in December 2022, an increase of 21,400 jobs, 0.2%, over the month. The state gained 440,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.8%, above the national rate of 3% over the year, according to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity employment data.

Its total private sector employment grew by 425,800 jobs, 5.3%, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 3.3% over the year.

“Florida continues to outpace the nation and withstand negative headwinds due to federal policy,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, adding that he and the legislature would pass additional tax relief in the upcoming legislative session. Last year, lawmakers passed on $1.1 billion in tax relief to Floridians.

Among all industry sectors, Education and Health Services gained the most jobs of 9,500 in December, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities’ 5,400 jobs and Construction’s 3,300.

In December, 23 of 24 metro areas saw over-the-year job gains. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Areas saw the greatest gains of 69,100 jobs, Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall added 61,000, and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford added 53,300.

In December 2022, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties reported the lowest unemployment rate of 1.4% each, followed by St. Johns County’s 1.8%, and Wakulla and Okaloosa counties’ 1.9% each. Highlands County had the highest unemployment rate of 3.6%, followed by Citrus County’s 3.5% and Sumter County’s 3.4%.

Florida’s economic gains in 2022 grew as the state broke other records, including having the fastest population growth in the U.S. of 1.9% and the second greatest numeric population growth over the year. In 2022, its population totaled 22.2 million, making it the third most populous state in the U.S. behind California and Texas.

Festus
3d ago

It’s 2.5% of those legal, able and willing to work. It’s about 60% if you consider all those who are illegal, retired, young or broken.

