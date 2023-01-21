BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. -- A Long Island village's explosive Canada goose population has residents trying a do-it-yourself approach to keep the birds - and droppings - off their lawns. But they could face fines for violating a village code. In the south shore village of Brightwaters, beautiful lake views come with a byproduct of living that close to nature: goose droppings - everywhere. "My wife and I were just chasing the geese off the lawn," said Joe Pers. "It was bad. I filled up a whole garbage can in about two weeks time."Pers found his feathered neighbors overwhelming."I came home one day and found...

BRIGHTWATERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO