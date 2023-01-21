ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cleveland19.com

Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
NBC New York

AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Brightwaters residents face fines for using string to keep Canada geese of their lawns

BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. -- A Long Island village's explosive Canada goose population has residents trying a do-it-yourself approach to keep the birds - and droppings - off their lawns. But they could face fines for violating a village code. In the south shore village of Brightwaters, beautiful lake views come with a byproduct of living that close to nature: goose droppings - everywhere. "My wife and I were just chasing the geese off the lawn," said Joe Pers. "It was bad. I filled up a whole garbage can in about two weeks time."Pers found his feathered neighbors overwhelming."I came home one day and found...
BRIGHTWATERS, NY
