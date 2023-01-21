Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
Audio captures frantic moments of pilot on board small plane moments before it crashed in New York
Pilot Boruch Taub and Binyamin 'Ben' Chafetz died in a plane crash last week in Westchester County, New York. The aircraft left JFK airport and was on its way to Cleveland, Ohio.
Pilot Sends Heartbreaking Message to His Family Moments Before Fatal Plane Crash
When two men flying a small plane in a rural area of New York realized they were crashing and likely wouldn’t survive, one spent his final moments sending a heartbreaking message of love to his wife and children. Pilot Boruch Taub was flying with his friend, experienced pilot Ben...
NYC man, 38, reportedly shot to death in Chile vacation horror
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Staten Island man who disappeared on a vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death, according to his family. U.S. officials confirmed the death of Eric Garvin of Stapleton. A source with close knowledge of the investigation told SIlive.com that the United...
Passenger in fatal single-engine plane crash in New York contacted loved ones as flight descended, officials say
One of two people killed after a plane experienced mechanical issues and crashed in New York on Thursday evening reached out to loved ones in the final moments of his life, officials said.
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
People
Father of 7 Sent Wife a Message Before He and Pilot Died in N.Y. Plane Crash: 'I Love You and the Kids'
Two men, who were members of Cleveland's Orthodox Jewish community, died after their plane crashed in a rural area of New York, according to authorities. The bodies of Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub were found near their plane that crashed in Westchester County, a New York City suburb, on Thursday, WABC-TV reported.
NYC bike path terror attack: Jury to start deliberating in trial for Sayfullo Saipov
Jury to start deliberating after closing arguments wrapped in the trial for New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov, accused of turning a "bike path into his battlefield."
cleveland19.com
Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
Migrants bused to NYC form Texas arrested after stealing $12K from Macy's store on Long Island
Four migrants who were brought into New York City on buses from the U.S.-Mexico border were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shoplifting thousands in merchandise.
NBC New York
AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows
An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
bkreader.com
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
Alligator owner who abandoned and stashed reptile in container is identified: 'Posing as good Samaritans'
The "good Samaritan" who called New Jersey authorities about a suspicious storage container that held an alligator was found to be responsible for the animal's abandonment.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
NYC Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe in Queens after pursuit of burglar: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old New York City Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pipe on Saturday after a foot pursuit through a Sanitation facility in Queens, according to the New York Post. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in Woodside. Per the report,...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Chaos at NYC hotel-turned-shelter ends with 2 brothers stabbed by security worker
Three men started throwing glass bottles at a stranger in a Manhattan hotel being used as a city shelter over the weekend, hitting a security worker — who retaliated by stabbing two of the men with shards of broken glass, police said.
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
Brightwaters residents face fines for using string to keep Canada geese of their lawns
BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. -- A Long Island village's explosive Canada goose population has residents trying a do-it-yourself approach to keep the birds - and droppings - off their lawns. But they could face fines for violating a village code. In the south shore village of Brightwaters, beautiful lake views come with a byproduct of living that close to nature: goose droppings - everywhere. "My wife and I were just chasing the geese off the lawn," said Joe Pers. "It was bad. I filled up a whole garbage can in about two weeks time."Pers found his feathered neighbors overwhelming."I came home one day and found...
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
