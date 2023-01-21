ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobbler girls lose to C-I Rangers

Tori Oehrlein, the C-I Rangers super-freshman, scored 41 points; 33 of them in the first half as the Rangers defeated the Aitkin Gobblers inside the old Woock Gym Jan. 13 by a score of 80-25.

The Rangers ran off and hid in the first half, and then in the second half allowed just five free throws for the Gobblers who dropped to 5-7 with the loss.

Brita Westman led the Gobblers with nine points while Emma Jacobson had five, Emma Skaj had four, Camille Parenteau had three, and Teagan Piecek and Ailie Kullhem each had two points. Aitkin was 11-18 from the line while the Rangers were 12-18.

Aitkin 20 5 25

C-I 60 20 80

The Aitkin Gobblers suffered through another slow scoring night at Mesabi East Jan. 12 as they dropped their record to 5-6 with a 54-24 loss.

Teagan Piecek scored eight points to lead Aitkin with Ella Janzen returning to the lineup with six, Emma Skaj had five, Emma Jacobson had four and Camille Parenteau finished with a free throw. The two teams were pretty even on free throws with Aitkin hitting 9-12 and the Giants were 8-13.

Aitkin 9 15 24

Mesabi East 36 18 54

The Aitkin Gobblers had a big second half at Hinckley-Finlayson Jan. 9 but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars recorded a 52-42 victory.

The Gobblers trailed by as many as 23 points but brought it back in the final minutes to make it a closer game.

Teagan Piecek led the way for the Gobblers with 21 points but it fell off the table after that with Emma Skaj scoring seven, Emma Jacobson scored six, Brita Westman had four and Ailie Kullhem and Camille Parenteau each had two points.

The Gobblers played without starter Ella Janzen who was out with an ankle injury.

Coach Kaija Davies talked about the loss, “This was a tough game for us and a good reminder to the girls that we have have to come ready to play every game. As much as we practice, other teams also practice and prepare for games.”

Aitkin dropped to 5-5 with the loss and finished 12-22 from the line while the Jaguars were 8-16 and moved their record to 4-7 with the win.

Aitkin 12 30 42

H-Finlayson 28 24 52

The Gobblers travel to Park Rapids Jan.19.

Aitkin Independent Age

Gobblers defeat Braves, drop to Rangers

Anybody watching last Friday’s matchup with the boys basketball teams from Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton at the home of the Gobblers must have thought they were watching a game from the 1950s as the two basketball teams struggled to find the bottom of the net for the entire 36 minutes. The end result was a low scoring 42-36 victory for the Rangers in a game that had the two teams combining for the lowest point total in over two decades. Fans are used to seeing these...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A better man

Well folks, close your eyes and picture this, “Pat Holder rises 18 inches from the floor, a basketball in his hands held close to his chest. As he rises, his arms bring the ball above his head and he bends slightly from the waist as the ball leaves his hands. From a certain point on that floor at the Crosby gymnasium, Pat Holder performed that act of agility six times as he led the Aitkin Gobblers to their second straight tournament victory defeating Brainerd 57-51.” ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor Lions Club senior fish house is ready

The McGregor area senior fish house is open for ice anglers to use. The McGregor Lions put the fish house out on Browns Lake this year across from The Sandy Beaver, formerly The Big Sand Bar. The house is heated, the holes are drilled … and there is no charge. It is for use by seniors (over 62) and handicapped people who want to experience ice fishing. Reservations are required. Call Russ Thompson at 218-426-3369 for more details and reservations.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An end to the battle against rare cancer

He fought for his life for more than two years. Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32. As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rising above challenges and refusing to give up

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang. Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Therapy dogs bring cheer, comfort

Two furry friends specialize in bringing smiles and joy to young and old alike. Just about everyone they see is excited to see and pet them. Muppet and Snickers, both goldendoodles, are therapy dogs that volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. With a hiatus from March...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Body found near Big Pine Lake believed to be that of missing McGregor woman Anne Wyatt

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, a body believed to be that of Anne Wyatt was found in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. Wyatt is a 1986 graduate of McGregor High School and was last known to be in the Hazelton Township area south of Aitkin on Jan. 2. “It’s a remote location, most of it’s private property,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida. Wyatt’s...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Francis Lee Jaques art exhibit

Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center is getting ready for its annual “All Francis Lee Jaques Exhibit,” with the opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. A free community reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12-3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 11. Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country, which he never forgot. For more information, contact the art center at 218-927-2363; website: jaque sart.com. Admission is free. The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 Second St. NW in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Ironton man successfully improves health

“I knew I needed to make a change and I made up my mind that I was going to stick to it,” said Gary Erickson, Ironton, who markedly improved his health by losing over 100 pounds in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Medical Weight Management program. With his improved weight, he no longer has heart issues, diabetes or sleep apnea and has lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. A retired respiratory therapist who also worked as a paramedic throughout his 37-year-career, Erickson observed what...
IRONTON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Preschool Storytime at Aitkin, McGregor libraries

Read stories, sing songs and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339....
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

House fire in Irondale Township

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7. The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family. According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man dies in crash

Gary Lynn Rognrud, 83, Palisade, was involved in a fatal crash Jan. 10 at 8:55 a.m. An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said Rognrud’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 210 near 257th Ave. when it lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling westbound. The 2018 International 7000 truck was driven by Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa who sustained non life threatening injuries and was seen at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The road conditions were listed as snow/ice. Alcohol was not a factor and both parties were wearing their seat belts. Assisting were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire and Ambulance.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

MLEC Board of Directors openings

Candidate filing for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Director positions from districts three and four is now open. District three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58 or 59. The present director is Harold Harms, McGrath. District four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge, McGregor. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Re/Max Northland community give back

“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.” Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rural Risings

Honor the Earth held an event in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Jan. 12. Entitled “Rural Risings,” it included music, a community meal, storytelling and art.
AITKIN, MN
