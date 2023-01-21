Gobbler girls lose to C-I Rangers

Tori Oehrlein, the C-I Rangers super-freshman, scored 41 points; 33 of them in the first half as the Rangers defeated the Aitkin Gobblers inside the old Woock Gym Jan. 13 by a score of 80-25.

The Rangers ran off and hid in the first half, and then in the second half allowed just five free throws for the Gobblers who dropped to 5-7 with the loss.

Brita Westman led the Gobblers with nine points while Emma Jacobson had five, Emma Skaj had four, Camille Parenteau had three, and Teagan Piecek and Ailie Kullhem each had two points. Aitkin was 11-18 from the line while the Rangers were 12-18.

Aitkin 20 5 25

C-I 60 20 80

The Aitkin Gobblers suffered through another slow scoring night at Mesabi East Jan. 12 as they dropped their record to 5-6 with a 54-24 loss.

Teagan Piecek scored eight points to lead Aitkin with Ella Janzen returning to the lineup with six, Emma Skaj had five, Emma Jacobson had four and Camille Parenteau finished with a free throw. The two teams were pretty even on free throws with Aitkin hitting 9-12 and the Giants were 8-13.

Aitkin 9 15 24

Mesabi East 36 18 54

The Aitkin Gobblers had a big second half at Hinckley-Finlayson Jan. 9 but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars recorded a 52-42 victory.

The Gobblers trailed by as many as 23 points but brought it back in the final minutes to make it a closer game.

Teagan Piecek led the way for the Gobblers with 21 points but it fell off the table after that with Emma Skaj scoring seven, Emma Jacobson scored six, Brita Westman had four and Ailie Kullhem and Camille Parenteau each had two points.

The Gobblers played without starter Ella Janzen who was out with an ankle injury.

Coach Kaija Davies talked about the loss, “This was a tough game for us and a good reminder to the girls that we have have to come ready to play every game. As much as we practice, other teams also practice and prepare for games.”

Aitkin dropped to 5-5 with the loss and finished 12-22 from the line while the Jaguars were 8-16 and moved their record to 4-7 with the win.

Aitkin 12 30 42

H-Finlayson 28 24 52

The Gobblers travel to Park Rapids Jan.19.