Mississippi State

Betty Bourque
3d ago

Yes!!!!! We would prefer ANYONE BESIDES TATE REEVES. He clearly doesn't care about the people of Mississippi except for the ones cramming money in his pocket. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE someone get him the hell out of office!!

Fontaine
3d ago

Mississippi first in everything Bad and LAST in everything Good. Mississippi need leadership who thinks in the 21st century and used Common Sense and Empathy.

Troy Trimble
3d ago

It's an absolute that most people are not aware of when it comes to people or places. It's not skin color,ethnicity or even geographical areas, but the culture of a place, or country that defines and shapes the people and how they progress as a civilization...The politician can't change the culture or the mind sets culture creates!

Reply
11
