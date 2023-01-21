Read full article on original website
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Did Jeremy Renner Lose His Leg in the Snowplow Accident? Just Rumors So Far
Actor Jeremy Renner has had a rocky start to 2023. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hurt Locker, The Avengers, and Arrival, was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada. Article continues below advertisement. Jeremy...
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face
No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
