Baltimore, MD

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Lions Upgrading Ford Field Turf from Slit-Film Surface After Injuries in 2022

The Detroit Lions are upgrading the turf at Ford Field after using the controversial slit-film turf last year, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. It's official! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lions</a> are upgrading to the <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldTurf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FieldTurf</a> CORE system at <a href="https://twitter.com/fordfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordfield</a> & the Allen Park Practice Facility. As the team's trusted choice for over 20 years, we can't wait for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> to take the new field in 2023.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/syntheticgrass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#syntheticgrass</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a><a href="https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE">https://t.co/Rltb8JYxuE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zxitbc4ML3">pic.twitter.com/Zxitbc4ML3</a>
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Probability Meter for Each NFL Division's Worst Team

If you want parity, look no further than the NFL, where multiple teams can rise from the basement of a division into the playoff spotlight over the course of one year. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks finished fourth in their respective divisions and bounced back to clinch postseason berths in 2022.
Bleacher Report

NFL Awards 2023: MVP, Offensive and Defensive POY, ROY, Honors Finalists Announced

Two weeks away from the NFL Honors ceremony, finalists for eight of the awards that will be handed out were announced on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers lead all teams with finalists in five different categories. The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a finalist for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds

Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report

Report: Sean Payton 'Definitely More Likely Than Not' to Return to TV amid NFL Rumors

Sean Payton's coaching hiatus may continue for another year. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Wednesday that "it's definitely more likely than not that Sean Payton goes back and does another year of TV rather than coaching in the NFL." Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo. From NFL Now on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>, to...
Bleacher Report

Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games

There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.

