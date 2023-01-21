ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Kentucky offensive lineman transferring to Florida

Florida landed former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from the transfer portal on Tuesday. Goodwin recently took a multi-day trip to the Swamp and quickly made his decision to join the Gators after spending just a year in Lexington. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Gainesville after spending most of his freshman year as a special teams blocker for Kentucky.
GAINESVILLE, FL

