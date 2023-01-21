Gentry Locke Welcomes Former Federal Prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle to Its Criminal & Government Investigations Group

Read full article on original website
Virginia family sentenced after performing decade-long ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’ of family member
"The defendants slapped, kicked, and pushed the victim, beat her with wooden board, and, on one occasion, hog-tied her hands and feet and dragged her down the stairs in front of her children."
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
Tracking tool collecting location data for use by marketing firms, law enforcement, including Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police (VSP) is one of several law enforcement agencies across the country making use of a Loudon County-based tracking tool that allows authorities to examine location data collected through applications on citizens' phones.
Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
Valley mother still fighting to get ‘Caleb’s Law’ passed in the Commonwealth
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Taylor Shifflett has been fighting to upgrade the feticide laws in the Commonwealth, but her journey is far from over. She says an intoxicated driver traveling more than 90 miles per hour hit her on her way home from work in 2018. Since then, she has...
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
WRIGHT Back to Work
The Virginia General Assembly began it’s 2023 session on January 11th and Republicans are already off to a hot start. Delegate O'Quinn said it well on the floor: The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing voters sent us here to do...
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted 8-6-1 to reject Senate Bill 1001, introduced by Republican Richard Stuart, which would repeal the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, legislation passed in 2020 that entered Virginia into the RGGI.
Tesla looks for support in HB2468 in fight against dealerships in Virginia
Tesla is asking for help in a new fight against dealerships as the automaker is pushing for Virginia House Bill 2468 to be passed through a House Transportation Sub Committee early next week. Virginia House Bill 2468 would eliminate the need for manufacturers who have already gone through administrative hearings...
Smart thermostat legislation cools in Virginia Senate
Smart technology is leading to new fears among lawmakers. Michael Pope reports.
Additional Virginia gun restrictions make it through committee
One proposal that would require adults to store their guns unloaded and in a locked container when a minor is at home passed committee on a nine to six vote.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
