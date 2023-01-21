Read full article on original website
Optimistic Pessimist
3d ago
My biggest concern is that everything will be a joke like in the MCU. You can have fun without making fun of the source material. Tahika Waiti or however you spelled his name made fun of the product and said numerous times he didn't give a damn about Thor's history. I worry that will carry over with Gunn especially with his version of the Suicide Squad. I wasn't a fan of the ultra moody DC movies but you can't just swing it all the way over to the Marvel style either.
Joe Woodstock
3d ago
Gunn doesn't deserve to be the CEO of DC films. Just because he did a few comic films doesn't mean he's qualified to make all of the decisions going forward with that company. Firing Cavill was a huge mistake right off the rip
