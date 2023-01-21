ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida OL Ethan White commits to USC transfer

Former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White committed to Southern California on Monday after spending just under a month in the transfer portal. White joined the Gators as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and appeared in six games for Florida as a true freshman. His sophomore year ended early thanks to an injury, but the COVID-19 ruling gave him an extra year of eligibility to make up for it. He’d start 20 games at left guard for Florida over the next two seasons and help anchor an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game in 2022.
Former Kentucky offensive lineman transferring to Florida

Florida landed former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin from the transfer portal on Tuesday. Goodwin recently took a multi-day trip to the Swamp and quickly made his decision to join the Gators after spending just a year in Lexington. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Gainesville after spending most of his freshman year as a special teams blocker for Kentucky.
