Former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White committed to Southern California on Monday after spending just under a month in the transfer portal. White joined the Gators as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and appeared in six games for Florida as a true freshman. His sophomore year ended early thanks to an injury, but the COVID-19 ruling gave him an extra year of eligibility to make up for it. He’d start 20 games at left guard for Florida over the next two seasons and help anchor an offensive line that limited opponents to 1.3 sacks per game in 2022.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO