yalebulldogs.com
Women's Hockey to Host "Mandi Schwartz Whiteout" Game on January 28
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The Yale women's hockey team will host the "Mandi Schwartz Whiteout" game on Saturday, Jan. 28 against Clarkson. Mandi Schwartz '10, a former Yale women's ice hockey player, passed away after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia on April 3, 2011, at the age of 23.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Squash Dominates Columbia
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 4 Yale men's squash team edged No. 8 Columbia, 8-1, at the Brady Squash Center. The win moves the Bulldogs to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League, while the Lions fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference. Match Results.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Blanked by Dartmouth
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Dartmouth, 4-0, at Ingalls Rink. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 3-12-4 overall and 2-10-2 in the ECAC, while the Big Green improved to 4-15-1 overall and 3-9-1 in the conference. How It Happened. Just 2:48 into...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Blank Quinnipiac in Spring Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's tennis team is off to a strong start. In their first match of 2023, the Bulldogs cruised to a 7-0 victory over Quinnipiac at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Yale didn't drop a set in the match. At No. 1 singles, Chelsea Kung...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Sweep Cornell at Home
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 4 Yale men's dominated No. 8 Cornell, 9-0, at the Brady Squash Center. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Ivy League, while the Big Red fell to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Bulldogs capped the weekend...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Defeat Wayne State at Philadelphia Invitational
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Yale men's fencing team faced tough competition in its four bouts at the Philadelphia Invitational. The highlight for the Bulldogs was an impressive 17-10 victory over Wayne State. Yale opened the day with an 18-9 loss to Notre Dame, the defending NCAA champions. The Bulldogs...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Victorious Against Princeton on the Road
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Yale women's hockey team defeated Princeton, 3-1, at the Hobey Baker Rink. The Bulldogs improved to 18-1-1 overall and 11-1-1 in the ECAC, while the Tigers fell to 9-9-1 overall and 5-8-0 in the conference. How It Happened. It was the night of solid play...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Power to Victory Over Columbia
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The No. 5 Yale women's squash team edged No. 8 Columbia, 5-4, at the Brady Squash Center. The win moves the Bulldogs to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League, while the Lions fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Match Results.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall to No. 9 Harvard in Overtime
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's hockey team took No. 9 Harvard to overtime, ultimately falling, 3-2. The extra time loss puts the Bulldogs at 3-11-4 overall and 2-9-2 in the ECAC, while the Crimson improved to 13-4-1 overall and 11-2-0 in the conference. How It Happened. Yale...
yalebulldogs.com
Win Streak Snapped at Penn; Career-High 21 Points for Clark
PHILADELPHIA – A four-game winning streak had catapulted the Yale women's basketball team into a first-place tie in the Ivy League standings entering play Saturday, but a hot-shooting Penn team proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. The Quakers shot .574 and had three players score at least 16 points en route to beating the Bulldogs 79-57. Junior guard Jenna Clark led Yale with 21 points, a career high.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Pull Away from Penn, Win 70-63
NEW HAVEN, Conn – Yale was at its best when it mattered the most Saturday night against Penn. The Bulldogs executed near flawlessly over the final five minutes to pull away from the Quakers and post an important 70-63 victory before an enthusiastic crowd at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.
