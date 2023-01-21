ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus' Bones In Snow Plow Accident

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwUNv_0kMkqO2F00

Jeremy Renner revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his body when he was involved in a snow plow accident earlier this month.

On Saturday, the actor shared an Instagram post updating fans about his condition after his New Year’s Day accident.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” the Marvel star wrote .

He went on to “thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I” before adding that “these 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner confirmed on social media earlier this week that he had returned home to recover alongside his family — and told fans he would be tuning into the Season 2 premiere of his latest project, “The Mayor of Kingstown.”

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner tweeted on Jan. 16.

The 52-year-old had been helping a family member whose car became stranded in the Nevada snow on New Year’s Day.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference that Renner’s snow removal vehicle was stuck and when the actor tried to remove the “at least 14,330-pound” vehicle, it began to roll.

At that point, Renner attempted to get into the driver’s seat but was run over by the vehicle instead.

Renner was in “critical but stable condition ” in the immediate aftermath. He has since updated fans on his social media pages about how he’s recovering.

