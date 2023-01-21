Read full article on original website
TechCrunch+ roundup: Deep tech fundraising, negative trade secrets, 3 metrics investors love
In this environment, founders who try to “bright side” their numbers into a positive narrative will lose credibility. It’s nice to think so, but you can’t present a detailed plan that will save the day — there are simply too many factors outside of your control.
Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson
Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
Waymo lays off staff as Alphabet announces 12,000 job cuts
It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected, and Waymo said it would be “a limited number of roles.” Based on posts from former employees, workers across the board were let go — from engineers working on perception and motion control to recruiters to fleet and vehicle technicians. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch Waymo is killing its trucking program, Waymo Via. Workers posting on Blind, a forum where verified professionals post about company layoffs, said many of the affected staffers were working on “Husky,” which they say was the code name for Waymo Via.
Roblox taps former Google Play VP for creator role
The company announced Tuesday that it has hired former Google Play VP Tian Lim to lead the product team for its creator group, the internal division of the company focused on user-crafted games and experiences. Lim will focus on building out the company’s beginner-friendly ecosystem for creators, which includes many...
The rise of product-led sales, or why product-led growth requires a sales makeover
The definition of product-led growth is almost tautological: As a vendor, it basically means that you’re using your product as the driver of growth for your company, Amplitude chief product officer Justin Bauer told TechCrunch. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts
Key to the feature — which does not appear to have a brand name as such — is that Shutterstock says the images are “ready for licensing” right after they’re made. This is significant given that one of Shutterstock’s big competitors, Getty Images, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Stability AI — maker of another generative AI service called Stable Diffusion — over using its images to train its AI without permission from Getty or rightsholders.
No rest for Salesforce as activist investor Elliott Management takes multibillion-dollar stake in company
Elliott confirmed that it has taken a multibillion-dollar stake in Salesforce, and shared this comment from Jesse Cohn, managing partner at the firm:. “Salesforce is one of the preeminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built. We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature.”
Proptech in Review: Investors predict slower growth in 2023
It’s not a huge stretch to say that today, as tech increasingly permeates property development and housing, few except those operating in the sector can truly pinpoint what’s happening in the fast-developing world of proptech. So in order to pull back that veil, towards the end of 2022,...
Instagram’s new dynamic profile photo flips between your picture and avatar
“Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the Meta-owned company said in a tweet. To add an avatar to the other side of your profile picture, you need to navigate to the “Edit Profile” button. After adding the avatar, your profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.
Daily Crunch: Hackers pinched LastPass customers’ encrypted password vaults, parent company admits
What’s up, Crunchers? Good to see you again! We’re so glad to have you with us. It’s been a really busy day on the site today, and Haje has been busy getting real grumpy at Tesla for not recording the car crash he was in today. (He’s fine. Or at least, as fine as he was before the car crash.) — Christine and Haje.
Twitter won’t force you to the ‘For You’ timeline on web anymore
The move is the latest in a series of changes Twitter has made to its implementation of the dual timeline in recent days. It first made the algorithmic timeline default on iOS earlier this month. On the web, things are a little more confusing. January 13: Twitter rolled out the...
Twitter partners with DoubleVerify and IAS on brand safety initiative amid advertiser exits
Now, Twitter says brands running their ad campaigns will have insights into what kind of tweets are appearing around their ads and the reason behind that. Companies can also use Twitter’s adjacency control tools to fine-tune their campaign to filter out keywords. DoubleVerify and IAS said that their tweet...
BMW iVentures continues its love affair with EVs, backing this Bulgarian startup’s $13M A-round
A number of players have proliferated over the last few years. Driivz from Israel has raised $23.1M in VC funding to date and was recently selected by Shell to run its charging and smart energy management platform. Greenflux from the Netherlands has pulled in €11M. Then there’s ChargeLab (raised $20.4M) out of Canada, Monta (€50M) out of Denmark, and EV Energy ($13.5M) out of the UK.
Startups should expect more scrutiny from VCs on their hiring plans
This isn’t a pattern that companies are going to want to fall into again when the market recovers and subsequently ramps up. And maybe they won’t this time around, because VCs are likely going to start paying a lot more attention to how companies are spending their money on hiring.
Mozilla revamps its read-it-later app Pocket with new tabs and curated recommendations
The changes are aimed at making Pocket not only a better tool to catch up with your reading, but also a place where you can discover more to read through “high-quality recommendations,” Mozilla says. Typically, people use Pocket to save articles they want to read later, often by...
All that VC dry powder is damper than you think
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Natasha is back in the Bay, after five weeks away, so some could say, San Francisco is back. Big tech: Real quick, you should know that Elliott Management took...
Reimbursement and spend management platform PayEm secures $220M in equity and debt
PayEm, as it came to be known, launched in 2019 — Jobani partnered with fellow developer Omer Rimoch to get the idea off the ground. Creating a spend and procurement platform from scratch might’ve been a big risk, but it appears to have paid off for Jobani, who claims that PayEm now has “hundreds” of customers and fast-growing revenue (up 550% over the last year).
Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership
The optics aren’t the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures. But they’d been telegraphed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercials platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.
Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce, impacting 600 people
“Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us,” Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a note sent to its employees.
