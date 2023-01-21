"I'm God, I'm LeBron James" - Spencer Dinwiddie believes he would be LeBron James in the 1950s

Dallas Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie believes he would be a Hall of Famer in the 50s, and believes he would be as athletically dominant as Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie respects the players that have come before him but also believes he would be a Hall of Famer if he played in previous eras.

Athletically superior

Standing at six-foot-six and over 200 pounds, in today's NBA, Dinwiddie is a standard-size backcourt player; however, his dimensions would have been athletically advanced in the early eras of the association.

Recently , the 29-year-old compared himself to notable 50s guard Bob Cousy , claiming he would be a God if he was dropped into that period.

"Look here's the thing bro, and I don't want any legends mad, Bob Cousy deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame in the upper echelon of point guards because of what he did in his time, but if you drop me, and I'll even take myself and I won't even use another example. If you put me at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds in the 50s, bruh, I'm God. Think about it, I'd be what LeBron is right now athletic like the distance athletically between myself and LeBron, that gap, that's the gap between me and them," he said.

LeBron-esque

Dinwiddie's claim is rooted in his belief that he would have been as athletically advanced as LeBron James is in today's league. The California native is well aware of how physically imposing James is on the court, and he feels that he would have been just as dominant in the 1950s.

It's an interesting thought to consider. The 1950s were a different era in basketball, with a slower pace of play and a lack of athleticism compared to today's game. But Dinwiddie's confidence in his abilities is undeniable, and it's not hard to imagine him dominating in that era given his offensive skill set, shooting ability, handles, and frame.

Decade Vs Decade

In reality, it's the never-ending trap that NBA fans get roped into when comparing eras when just about every aspect of the game has evolved over time. From the footwear to the rules, to the nutrition and everything in between, it becomes a fool's game trying to tangibly pit one decade against another.

Nevertheless, it will naturally always occur, as NBA fans are obsessed with establishing a hierarchy of all-time greats with each passing season.

Yes, the game is more advanced now, but it acts as a lesson to appreciate the eras for what they are and accept that comparing them is a debate that can never have a definitive answer.