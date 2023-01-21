Tre Mann’s Inconsistencies Apparent as January Comes to an End

Tre Mann’s has struggled to find a consistent role this season for Oklahoma City as he struggles to find his playing stride.

Tre Mann’s season continues to be an enigma.

Ups and downs continue to be prevalent in Mann’s sophomore season. The young guard entered the season with high hopes but slumps have followed him throughout the season.

This season overall he is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game. A stark decrease in his rookie season numbers.

Shooting has also hindered Mann; he's shot just 39% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range.

The month of January depicts his season pretty well. Everything from minutes to scoring has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. In three of 10 games this month Mann has played in less than 10 minutes. To begin the month Mann was playing 20-30 minutes per game.

However, OKC’s rotation continues to change and Mann’s minutes have become inconsistent due to his struggles at times.

The struggles impacted him so much that he spent a short stint in the G League to help him get over his slump. Mann has since continued to see a variety of ups and downs. Mann is currently in the process of finishing his worst month of the season.

He’s averaging just 6.1 points per game but he’s also shooting higher than his season average posting a current mark of 45.5%.

Each month of the season has seen Mann’s points dip in production. The season began with him averaging 13 points in the short month of November and has slowly declined over the course of the year.

Mann joined Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as prominent sophomores entering the year. Giddey has excelled this season, while Robinson-Earl has missed a large chunk of the season with an ankle injury.

Mann’s struggles could be a cause for concern with how quickly the Thunder have rose into competitiveness in the league, but may just need time as he sorts out the issues as his role continues to shift and change.

His biggest downfalls has been his shooting consistency, with more focus on picking more efficient looks he could find his stride that he showed at the end of his rookie season.

