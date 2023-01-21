ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Luka Doncic Mocks The Referee After Hitting A Huge Shot

By Divij Kulkarni
 4 days ago

Luka Doncic got called for carrying the call, so when he came back and made a basket, he let the referee know what he thought of the call.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports

The NBA arguably doesn't have a more iconic duo at the moment than Luka Doncic and his disdain for the referees. The Slovenian phenomenon is one of the league's more belligerent superstars, often jawing with the officials about decisions. Luka gets whacked a lot, but he also gets a good whistle, which doesn't stop him from beefing with the refs when he thinks they've gotten something wrong.

Luka Doncic has been like this for a while now, even talking about how he needs to reduce this behavior last season . But the innate trash-talker in him sometimes can't help itself. In the impressive win over the Miami Heat on Friday night, Luka got called for a carrying violation. He couldn't believe it, and so when he came down on the next possession and buried a three-pointer, he mocked the decision by the referee as part of his celebration.

Considering how soft some of the calls this season have been , it's a surprise that Doncic didn't pick up a technical for that. His fiesty nature comes out intensely in these situations, it never pays off to make Luka angry. And while some fans questioned how he had gotten away with it, others loved this passionate reaction from Doncic.

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Taunting The Referee For A Carry Call

There has been conversation about calling carries more diligently in the NBA, but it's safe to say that the rule is still enforced inconsistently. No one seems to know what the exact violation quite is. And Luka Doncic calling it out in such an aggressive manner drew quite a few reactions from fans on Reddit.

"He was definitely purposely doing it on every dribble lmao."

"I legit was wondering if they were gonna eject him by that point lmao."

"Bruh. This is such blatant disrespect. I love it."

"A**hole Luka is real, man."

"He has gamer rage but on a nationally televised sport."

"How is this not a tech bro lmao."

"He destroyed that ref but didn't get a tech? Wtf NBA?"

"Bro ain't no way Luka didn't get a tech there."

"This man just got pissed off by the ref and proceeded to drain one from 35 feet and talk shit to that ref."

"He’s clearly carrying. I have no problem with them calling it as long as they call it consistently."

"Luka vs. refs will always be the best rivalry."

There is no denying that Luka Doncic holds nothing back when he's going at it, even if it's about the referees. His fearlessness is what makes him so good, but he does also need to calm down a little if he doesn't want to hurt his team in the wrong moments. For now, though, this is quite an entertaining clip to watch.

