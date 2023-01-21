Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death

Bridgeport homeless advocates will be holding a vigil Sunday night for a homeless man who police say was beaten to death.

It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m to remember Daniel Engeldrum.

"I was heartbroken to hear this. I read it on my friend's post on Facebook and it just broke my heart knowing how he was just picked up and thrown off this railing and his head smashed onto this cement," said homeless advocate Bill Turek.

He showed News 12 Connecticut on Saturday the location on Fairfield Avenue where police say 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey, of Bridgeport, beat a 49-year-old Engeldrum on Jan. 11 .

"Took him to St. Vincent's and it took him two days to pass away and he must have suffered a great deal and it just breaks my heart," Turek added.

Turek is one of several homeless advocates who said they knew Engeldrum and he was "a compassionate, wonderful and insightful person."

Police say Humphrey attacked the victim because he "had made a pass at him." Turek and other advocates said they do not believe Engeldrum made any "suggestive comments to Humphrey." The advocates said they believe Humphrey made that claim "simply to get street cred."

"We both are very familiar with Dan and treated him with respect because he treated us with respect," Turek said.

The advocates said they love to help people who are homeless and they hope their friend's legacy will be one of love, tolerance and understanding.

"I feel like this situation possibly could be a catalyst to have other citizens, our community, grow together and help others," Turek said.

The group said they will continue to serve the homeless population in Engeldrum's memory.

"He definitely is missed and now I want to cry," Turek added.

Humphrey remains in jail on $1 million bond.