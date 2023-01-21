Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, "I didn't know." Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked "Oh man!" when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year. In other words,...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Report: LSU overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million among other inconsistencies, audit reveals
LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million this year, an audit released this week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office revealed. The inconsistency stemmed from the university delivering supplemental payments to both Kelly’s LLC and the coach directly. The university has adjusted Kelly’s future pay schedule in order to recuperate those losses by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to the story from the Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments / 0