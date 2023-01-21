ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Adam Weitsman to Host Syracuse Recruit

After missing out on 2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau, Adam Weitsman has two new targets. The billionaire has reportedly offered NIL deals to two 2024 guards. One is four star shooting guard Elijah Moore and the other is five star point guard Boogie Fland. Moore has been a big target for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent preview: Everything to know about 14-6 North Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has made a complete 180 from this time last season, flipping its conference record from 3-6 to 6-3. With an NCAA Tournament appearance still on the table for SU, it needs some much-needed Quadrant I wins to woo the NCAA Selection Committee before March, and Tuesday night against North Carolina provides the perfect opportunity.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Alaina Rice, Saniaa Wilson provide production from the bench in loss to No. 13 Duke

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just a couple minutes into the second quarter, Alaina Rice ran crosscourt along the baseline before settling in the left wing. Teisha Hyman had the ball at the top of the key with a Duke defender on her. Hyman penetrated into the lane, forcing Rice’s defender to bite and subsequently leaving Rice open for a 3-pointer that she swished.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Maliq Brown’s ‘glue guy’ role at Syracuse is the same one he had in high school

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Tladi Conway noticed something when Syracuse played Virginia Tech on Jan. 11. Maliq Brown, one of Conway’s former players, was still doing the little things — the ones that every basketball team needs — that he did at Blue Ridge School in Virginia, where he won four state championships.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was “very confident” in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn’t there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse will reportedly hire Nunzio Campanile as tight ends coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse is expected to fill its tight ends coaching vacancy by hiring former Rutgers assistant coach Nunzio Campanile, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday afternoon. Campanile had spent the...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU’s 6 Unsung Heroes for 2023 embody the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Candice Ogbu was a peer health advocate at Planned Parenthood, she developed a free city-wide resource list to fulfill needs she saw in the Syracuse area. Two years later, Syracuse University recognized Ogbu for her work in the local community as a recipient of the 2023 Unsung Heroes award.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

No, you’re not superior because you studied abroad

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If I have to listen to one more person tell me how they finally “found themselves” during their study abroad semester, I’m going to submerge myself in the Barnes’ S-shaped hot tub. We get it, guys. Paris was beautiful and Madrid was a movie and you just can’t wait to talk about what happened in the red-light district of Amsterdam.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Rhéa Hicks struck gold, helping Canada’s U18 team win at IIHF World Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Rhéa Hicks never gets too high or low, always keeping a level head. When she learned she was one of forty people invited to try out for Team Canada for the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship, she was unfazed.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside

Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Graduate union hosts ‘Teach-In,’ lays out organizing process

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Ph.D. Candidate Kyle Leister felt as if he was doing everything a “good” Ph.D. student at Syracuse University should. He was working 13-hour days, publishing papers, writing grants, teaching classes and presenting at academic conferences. At the same time, Leister and his wife worried about whether they could even afford to start a family.
SYRACUSE, NY

