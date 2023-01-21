Read full article on original website
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Car Vandalism in Syracuse is Rising: Residents Fear for their SafetyJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Protect Yourself: Phone Scammers Pretend to be Legitimate Organizations and Target Syracuse ResidentsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
Daily Orange
Costly mistakes in final minute lead to Syracuse’s 72-68 loss against North Carolina
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse entered the ring against an Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight for the third time this January. And for most of the night, it matched North Carolina blow for blow. The opening two rounds ended...
orangefizz.net
Adam Weitsman to Host Syracuse Recruit
After missing out on 2024 five-star Elliot Cadeau, Adam Weitsman has two new targets. The billionaire has reportedly offered NIL deals to two 2024 guards. One is four star shooting guard Elijah Moore and the other is five star point guard Boogie Fland. Moore has been a big target for...
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about 14-6 North Carolina
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has made a complete 180 from this time last season, flipping its conference record from 3-6 to 6-3. With an NCAA Tournament appearance still on the table for SU, it needs some much-needed Quadrant I wins to woo the NCAA Selection Committee before March, and Tuesday night against North Carolina provides the perfect opportunity.
Daily Orange
Alaina Rice, Saniaa Wilson provide production from the bench in loss to No. 13 Duke
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just a couple minutes into the second quarter, Alaina Rice ran crosscourt along the baseline before settling in the left wing. Teisha Hyman had the ball at the top of the key with a Duke defender on her. Hyman penetrated into the lane, forcing Rice’s defender to bite and subsequently leaving Rice open for a 3-pointer that she swished.
Daily Orange
Assistant coach Sue Ludwig brings over 3 decades of high school success to Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Catherine Dadey had the flu the first week of practice in her senior year with Westhill Senior High School’s varsity basketball team. She still needed to have a meeting with then-Warriors’ head coach, Sue Ludwig.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
Two ACC blue blood programs face off in New York as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-7). You won’t want to miss this primetime matchup on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Syracuse prediction and pick. The North...
Daily Orange
Maliq Brown’s ‘glue guy’ role at Syracuse is the same one he had in high school
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Tladi Conway noticed something when Syracuse played Virginia Tech on Jan. 11. Maliq Brown, one of Conway’s former players, was still doing the little things — the ones that every basketball team needs — that he did at Blue Ridge School in Virginia, where he won four state championships.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was “very confident” in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn’t there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
Daily Orange
Syracuse will reportedly hire Nunzio Campanile as tight ends coach
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse is expected to fill its tight ends coaching vacancy by hiring former Rutgers assistant coach Nunzio Campanile, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday afternoon. Campanile had spent the...
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
Daily Orange
SU’s 6 Unsung Heroes for 2023 embody the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Candice Ogbu was a peer health advocate at Planned Parenthood, she developed a free city-wide resource list to fulfill needs she saw in the Syracuse area. Two years later, Syracuse University recognized Ogbu for her work in the local community as a recipient of the 2023 Unsung Heroes award.
Daily Orange
No, you’re not superior because you studied abroad
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If I have to listen to one more person tell me how they finally “found themselves” during their study abroad semester, I’m going to submerge myself in the Barnes’ S-shaped hot tub. We get it, guys. Paris was beautiful and Madrid was a movie and you just can’t wait to talk about what happened in the red-light district of Amsterdam.
Daily Orange
Rhéa Hicks struck gold, helping Canada’s U18 team win at IIHF World Championships
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Rhéa Hicks never gets too high or low, always keeping a level head. When she learned she was one of forty people invited to try out for Team Canada for the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation U18 World Championship, she was unfazed.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
Daily Orange
Syracuse-based economic org receives $1 million grant to support CNY job training
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse-based economic development organization CenterState CEO is set to receive a $1 million grant to support job training from New York state as part of a statewide shift towards a technology-centered workforce. The award is...
waer.org
Plans taking shape for major investment on Syracuse's Near Westside
Plans are coming together to make significant improvements to parts of Syracuse’s near west side. Common councilors are expected to approve measures Monday aimed at revitalizing business corridors. Anyone who’s traveled along parts of Erie Boulevard West, West Fayette Street, and Geddes Street knows there are stretches with blighted...
Daily Orange
Graduate union hosts ‘Teach-In,’ lays out organizing process
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Ph.D. Candidate Kyle Leister felt as if he was doing everything a “good” Ph.D. student at Syracuse University should. He was working 13-hour days, publishing papers, writing grants, teaching classes and presenting at academic conferences. At the same time, Leister and his wife worried about whether they could even afford to start a family.
