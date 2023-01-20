ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lana Calls Herself “The Hot Flexible Wife” In New Photo Drop

Since WWE released Lana in 2021, fans have speculated that she was AEW-bound due to being married to Miro. Yet, this has not occurred, and it seems just as likely she’ll return to WWE, with Triple H seemingly being open to giving a second opportunity to anyone released. Currently, though, she is focusing on promoting her Brand Army page and, in her latest Instagram Story, has declared herself a hot flexible wife that “stays mopping & working from home.“
Current ROH/AEW Wrestler Will Soon Be Out Of Contract

Brian Cage debuted for AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing in 2020 and looked set to be one of the stars of the promotion. However, he would have a lengthy spell on the sidelines just working indie shows due to injuries and the company having nothing creatively for him.
Talk Is Jericho: AEW’s Teen Sensation Nick Wayne

17-year-old Nick Wayne already has an AEW contract and is eagerly awaiting his 18th birthday in July so he can officially get in an AEW ring! The son of Pacific Northwest wrestling legend, the late great Buddy Wayne, has been unofficially training since childhood. Nick talks about crashing classes at his dad’s wrestling school, working out with the students, learning from his dad, and having his first official match at the age of 12. Nick explains how and when he started working with Defy Wrestling in Seattle, how he’s been able to travel the world to wrestle (including Japan and the UK) while still in high school, and when and where he caught the eye of Tony Khan. Plus, Buddy Wayne was also a mentor and very close friend to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Bryan Alvarez, and Bryan joins to share stories and memories of Buddy and describe what it’s been like to see the naturally-talented Nick grow up and follow in his father’s footsteps.
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle On Dynamite This Week

It’s well-known that The Briscoe Brothers were persona non-grata on TBS due to past offensive comments made by Jay on social media years ago. However, despite rumors of the contrary, it appears that Mark’s unspoken ban has been lifted following his brother’s tragic death, as he will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite. This was confirmed by Tony Khan himself on Twitter with him, announcing Briscoe will wrestle fellow Ring of Honor alumni Jay Lethal.
Update On Kylie Rae’s WWE Future Following Tryout

Last month it was reported that former AEW talent Kylie Rae was in attendance at the Performance Center for a WWE tryout. This was surprising as the recent NWA talent has battled mental health and alcohol issues in the past and seemingly couldn’t handle the pressure that came with working for a major wrestling promotion.
Vince Russo Writes: Stop With The Excuses

Sometimes I have to wonder; did those who tweet about the WWE’s “Attitude Era” ever even witness one episode of it? Seriously? Did you actually experience it, or are you just speaking out your ASS about what you “think” it represented?. This past week I...
Kansas Singer Comments On Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Using Their Music

Late last year upon their return to All Elite Wresting, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks took to using the legendary Kansas song “Carry On Wayward Son” to make their entrances. AEW has a history of licensing well-known songs for wrestler entrances including Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality”...
