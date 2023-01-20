17-year-old Nick Wayne already has an AEW contract and is eagerly awaiting his 18th birthday in July so he can officially get in an AEW ring! The son of Pacific Northwest wrestling legend, the late great Buddy Wayne, has been unofficially training since childhood. Nick talks about crashing classes at his dad’s wrestling school, working out with the students, learning from his dad, and having his first official match at the age of 12. Nick explains how and when he started working with Defy Wrestling in Seattle, how he’s been able to travel the world to wrestle (including Japan and the UK) while still in high school, and when and where he caught the eye of Tony Khan. Plus, Buddy Wayne was also a mentor and very close friend to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Bryan Alvarez, and Bryan joins to share stories and memories of Buddy and describe what it’s been like to see the naturally-talented Nick grow up and follow in his father’s footsteps.

16 HOURS AGO