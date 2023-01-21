Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to BamaCentral insider Joey Blackwell, Jeremy Pruitt has been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Many have speculated since before Pete Golding had even departed Tuscaloosa for Oxford...
Former SEC Coach Reportedly Out of the Running for Alabama OC Job
Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen is not in the running to become the next offensive coordinator for Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "In talking to several close to the situation, Dan Mullen is not a candidate for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Mullen has enjoyed...
Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
Tom Hart weighs in on the debate about Alabama men's basketball being ranked No. 1
Tom Hart has a pulse on SEC men’s basketball, and he’s aware of the ongoing debate about Alabama being ranked No. 1. Purdue is the current No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama is No. 2, and the top 5 is rounded out with Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State.
See Where Alabama Players Land On Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 List
Alabama softball is coming off of an eventful offseason following its elimination in the NCAA Tournament Regional. It is easy to see why fans are excited for the upcoming season, with the hiring of assistant coach Lance McMahon, the arrival of several transfers, and a strong incoming freshman class. Plenty of focus has been set on the Tide's fifth-year seniors, all of which have made Softball America's Preseason Top 100 list.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
Alabama Kicker Ties the Knot
Alabama kicker Will Reichard got married to his high school sweetheart Amelia Auchmuty this weekend. The couple was officially married on Saturday, Jan. 21, and made it Instagram official together Sunday morning. The newlyweds graduated from Hoover High School in 2019 and 2020 and then the University of Alabama together...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
Alabama on top? Fans, media champion Tide as new No. 1 following loss by Houston
Kelvin Sampson’s squad suffered its worst loss of the season Sunday, falling in an ugly battle to Temple, 56-55 on their home court. With the AP Poll coming out Monday morning, a lot of Alabama fans out there can’t help but ponder the possibility of a No. 1 Tide hoops program.
Tide Hoops Reaches New Height in AP Poll
For the first time in program history, Alabama is ranked by the Associated Press poll as the number two team in the country after the start of the new year. The last time the Tide reach number two at any point in the season was the 2002-2003 season when Mark Gottfried was guiding the program.
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator Officially Returns to NFL
The writing was on the wall for a long time, and now the news is official. The New England Patriots are bringing Bill O'Brien back to the NFL, he is returning to work with Belichick as the new offensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chis Low. O'Brien interviewed...
10 DC Candidates That Could Do Better Than Pete Golding
In case you somehow missed it, Pete Golding is no longer the defensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. Golding has packed his bags and headed west to Oxford, Miss., to join former Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Nick Saban has yet to name a...
JD Davison Tearing G-League Apart
The 2022-2023 Alabama basketball team is on a hot streak, but so is a former Alabama basketball alum. JD Davison has spent this season playing for the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. Davison signed a two-way contract after being drafted 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Through 10 games, Davison is nearly averaging a double-double, with 11.7 points and 9.1 assists per game.
Paul W. Bryant Clinch Top Seed with Win Over Northridge
With the area tournament games quickly approaching, one thing is sure: the Area-6 tournament will be staged in Cottondale. The Paul W. Bryant Stampede defeated the Northridge Jaguars 49-45 to secure the best area record and will host the Area-6 tournament on Feb. 9-11. Adrian Wooley led the Stampede with 18 points, Marchello Perkins II scored 13 points, and senior J.J. Crawford scored 11 points. The Jaguars were led by senior Patton Currington (16 points) and junior Anderson Wilkin (12 points).
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown
Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
Brooks & Dunn “Scootin” Into Birmingham This Spring
THE MOST-SUCCESSFUL DUO IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY. They have had 20 number-one hits and recorded 11 albums. The show will be held at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on May 18, 2023 at 7:00pm. The duo formed back in 1990 and signed with Arista Nashville later that year. They...
