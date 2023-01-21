ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC

According to BamaCentral insider Joey Blackwell, Jeremy Pruitt has been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Many have speculated since before Pete Golding had even departed Tuscaloosa for Oxford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

See Where Alabama Players Land On Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 List

Alabama softball is coming off of an eventful offseason following its elimination in the NCAA Tournament Regional. It is easy to see why fans are excited for the upcoming season, with the hiring of assistant coach Lance McMahon, the arrival of several transfers, and a strong incoming freshman class. Plenty of focus has been set on the Tide's fifth-year seniors, all of which have made Softball America's Preseason Top 100 list.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Kicker Ties the Knot

Alabama kicker Will Reichard got married to his high school sweetheart Amelia Auchmuty this weekend. The couple was officially married on Saturday, Jan. 21, and made it Instagram official together Sunday morning. The newlyweds graduated from Hoover High School in 2019 and 2020 and then the University of Alabama together...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops Reaches New Height in AP Poll

For the first time in program history, Alabama is ranked by the Associated Press poll as the number two team in the country after the start of the new year. The last time the Tide reach number two at any point in the season was the 2002-2003 season when Mark Gottfried was guiding the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

JD Davison Tearing G-League Apart

The 2022-2023 Alabama basketball team is on a hot streak, but so is a former Alabama basketball alum. JD Davison has spent this season playing for the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. Davison signed a two-way contract after being drafted 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Through 10 games, Davison is nearly averaging a double-double, with 11.7 points and 9.1 assists per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Paul W. Bryant Clinch Top Seed with Win Over Northridge

With the area tournament games quickly approaching, one thing is sure: the Area-6 tournament will be staged in Cottondale. The Paul W. Bryant Stampede defeated the Northridge Jaguars 49-45 to secure the best area record and will host the Area-6 tournament on Feb. 9-11. Adrian Wooley led the Stampede with 18 points, Marchello Perkins II scored 13 points, and senior J.J. Crawford scored 11 points. The Jaguars were led by senior Patton Currington (16 points) and junior Anderson Wilkin (12 points).
COTTONDALE, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown

Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy