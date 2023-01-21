Margie Duncan, a dancer and actress who stood in for her dear friend Debbie Reynolds in films including The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Second Time Around and The Singing Nun, has died. She was 92. Duncan died Jan. 3 after a brief illness at her Porter Ranch home in Los Angeles, her family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterLloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93Madonna Biopic Dead at UniversalBetty Sturm, Actress in 'The World's Greatest Sinner,' Dies at 89 Duncan worked with choreographers in the movies to learn Reynolds’ routines, “dancing in” during blocking and rehearsals until the numbers were set....

