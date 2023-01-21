Brazil’s president fires army chief in aftermath of Jan. 8 attack on government institutions by far- right protesters

Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
US says it will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing claims they are unsuitable for use in war with Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — US says it will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing claims they are unsuitable for use in war with Russia. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Sri Lanka says debt-restructuring talks making progress
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Debt-stricken Sri Lanka’s Central Bank chief said Wednesday that the country is making good progress in talks with its creditors to obtain financial assurances for debt restructuring, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue plan. Sri Lanka is bankrupt and...
UN says $4.3B required for Yemen humanitarian needs in 2023
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday it needs $4.3 billion to fund its humanitarian activities in war-torn Yemen this year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the funds are required to help 17.3 million most vulnerable people in Yemen. The agency said it...
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv’s fight against Russian invaders. Over the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said...
Colombia’s most-wanted drug kingpin pleads guilty in New York
A Colombian man who was once one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords pleaded guilty Wednesday to US smuggling charges, admitting that he led a cartel and paramilitary group that trafficked in cocaine and deadly violence. “Tons of cocaine were moved with my permission or at my direction,” Dairo...
Philippine plane crash kills 2, another carrying 6 missing
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force plane crashed Wednesday on a farm northwest of Manila, killing the two people on board, while a search was continuing for a private aircraft carrying six people that went missing the previous day in the mountainous north. The SF-260 plane was...
